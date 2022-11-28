Ronald Smith loses his temper with Tiffany Franco during Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

Ronald’s temper got the best of him during an argument with Tiffany during Part 1 of the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Tensions are running high during Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All when an argument between Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith turns physically violent.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched this season as Tiffany continued to try her hand at love amid her tumultuous and estranged marriage to Ronald.

Despite finding a nice guy interested in her, Tiffany decided to fly to South Africa to visit Ronald and see if their marriage was worth salvaging.

During the Tell All, Tiffany reveals to host Shaun Robinson that she ended up staying four months with Ronald, but things ended badly.

This article contains spoilers from the Monday, November 28 episode of Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All.

Accusing Ronald of “f**king everything up,” Tiffany reveals to Shaun and her castmates on stage that Ronald was still talking to his ex-girlfriend when she arrived in South Africa and was receiving money from her. This, she claims, after she was already in South Africa for a month and Ronald was trying to convince her to get back together with him.

Tiffany Franco slams Ronald Smith during 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All

But that wasn’t all that went down in South Africa that had Tiffany heated. After Ronald questions whether she really “wants to go there,” Tiffany accuses him of trying to make himself look good. That’s when things get out of hand.

Next, Tiffany accuses Ronald of taking her debit card during her visit and stealing $250 to gamble — a huge red flag since Ronald is a recovering gambling addict.

“That’s a lie! Oh my, God, you are lying!” Ronald confesses over the monitor, despite Tiffany telling him she has proof.

Ronald Smith’s anger towards Tiffany Franco turns physical

Ronald tells Tiffany to stop making up “lies and bulls**t.” Ronald continues to curse Tiffany, telling her to “Get the f**k out of here” before Tiffany barks back, “F**k you.”

When Tiffany admits that she won’t take Ronald’s behavior anymore, he gets off the couch, screams, “F**k you, man!” and then punches the camera with his fist, cracking the screen.

Ronald’s shocking move stunned everyone on the stage, their mouths gaping in disbelief. As the screen continues to show a lost connection on Ronald’s end, host Shaun Robinson repeatedly says, “Oh my gosh,” while suspenseful music plays.

Ronald punching the screen ends Part 1 of the Tell all, leaving viewers in suspense.

Part 1 of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell Air airs tonight, Monday, November 28, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.