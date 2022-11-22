News Roloff Farms is officially to rent — Here’s how much one night in the farmhouse will cost you

The Roloff family’s former farmhouse that Matt listed for rent is now available. Pic credit: Matt Roloff/YouTube The farmhouse on the north side of Roloff Farms is officially available to rent! As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt decided to list the north side of the farm for sale in May 2022, including 16 of the 109 total acres on Roloff Farms.

Five months later, in October 2022, Matt pulled the listing and told his fans that he was changing directions and, instead, chose to list the Roloff family heirloom as a short-term rental property.

Now, after Matt completed renovations on the farmhouse, the property is available to rent — here are the details.

Matt teamed up with ITrip Vacations to advertise the “world renowned” farmhouse, which boasts six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and sleeps 16 guests.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The rental requires a three-night minimum stay and is listed at $1,141 per night, meaning families interested in renting the farmhouse must be prepared to drop at least $3,423.

Roloff Farms’ farmhouse is available to rent — here are the details

A family portrait of the Roloffs hangs at the bottom of the staircase. Pic credit: itrip.net

Located 15 miles from downtown Portland in Helvetia, Oregon, the property features 5,300 square feet and was recently updated, and is fully furnished.

Matt left the modified kitchen island and added another one that is average height. In the summer months, guests can enjoy the home’s pool, and its in-ground hot tub can be enjoyed year-round.

Matt and Amy Roloff’s former home is completely remodeled

The former six-car garage has been converted into a spacious game room with a TV, refrigerator, a ping pong table, a foosball table, and cornhole. There is another game area upstairs amid the bedrooms, complete with a billiards table and an 80″-screen TV.

Guests can rest assured the property is safe, as it boasts a private, gated entry. Although some of the farm’s features are visible from the farmhouse, they aren’t included in the rental price.

The listing notes that because Roloff Farms is a working farm, guests may experience people and machinery at work during their stay.

A 3-D tour of the home shows that a family portrait of the Roloffs — Amy, Matt, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — hangs in the living area at the bottom of the staircase, reminding LPBW viewers of happier times.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.