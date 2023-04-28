Roloff Farms, Inc. dissolved after LPBW star Matt Roloff fails to file report

Roloff Farms, Inc. has been rendered inactive after Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff failed to file the proper documents.

The Roloff family farm was administratively dissolved by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office earlier this month after Matt failed to file the 2023 annual report.

The annual report was due in February, but because Matt, 61, didn’t file it on time, Roloff Farms, Inc. is now listed as “inactive.”

The Sun confirmed the dissolution of the business, described as “Farming and pumpkin season agritainment,” which took place on April 13.

Matt can still reinstate the business, however, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website. In the meantime, what does the “inactive” status mean?

Per In Touch, “Those who do business with an unregistered assumed business name may not have standing in court to pursue or defend legal actions. They also may find it difficult to do business, for example, getting licenses, opening bank accounts and entering into contracts.”

Roloff Farms is currently available as a short-term rental after Matt Roloff failed to sell the farm

As Monsters and Critics reported, Matt, the President and Secretary of Roloff Farms, Inc., listed the north side of the farm for sale in May 2022.

Matt announced the news in an Instagram post, explaining that 16 of the 109 total acres on Roloff Farms — including the Roloff family’s former farmhouse and the highly recognizable big red barn — were for sale for $4 million.

However, several months later, Matt switched gears. He pulled the listing from the market and opted to list it as a short-term rental for family vacations instead.

Guests can stay at the Roloffs’ former family home, which boasts six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and sleeps 16 people, with the rental rate varying depending on the length of the stay and the time of year.

Pumpkin Season is a go for October 2023

Despite the inactive status of Roloff Farms, it looks as though its famous Pumpkin Season won’t be affected.

In an Instagram Story shared by Roloff Farms’ official Instagram account earlier this year, Matt told the page’s followers, “Yes, Pumpkin Season is happening this year.”

“We’ve got a few questions about this, so wanted to confirm. Mark your calendars, it’s on!” he added.

Pumpkin Season is the Roloff family’s biggest money-maker, and it attracts more than 30,000 visitors annually.

“Roloff Farms is now an annual destination, bringing fun and excitement to thousands of local and worldwide visitors,” per the farm’s website.

Pumpkin Season begins every fall, opening Roloff Farms to the public every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the month of October.

Visitors can enjoy attractions such as walking trails, a country store, family games, face paintings, wagon tours, and a covered food court.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.