Rodney Mathews and Nayte Olukoya team up in comical Step Brothers costumes

Rodney Mathews and Nayte Olukoya solidified their bromance with their humorous Halloween costumes this year.

The Bachelor Nation besties paid tribute to the iconic comedy film Step Brothers starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Rodney and Nayte’s costumes included fros and outfits reminiscent of ones worn in the movie.

Along with dressing in their costumes, Rodney and Nayte also acted out a memorable scene from the film.

Rodney and Nayte built a strong friendship after being roommates on The Bachelorette Season 18.

After the show, the two maintained their bond and even expressed seeing each other as brothers.

Rodney Mathews and Nayte Olukoya dress up as Step Brothers

Rodney Mathews and Nayte Olukoya took to Instagram to share their Step Brother’s reenactment with followers.

Their video began with Rodney approaching Nayte and inquiring about a drum set as the scene got more and more escalated and resulted in a screaming match.

Both Nayte and Rodney wore tightly curled wigs for the scene.

They captioned the post, “DID YOU TOUCH MY DRUMSET?!?”

Nayte and Rodney were also featured in a Halloween video with Bachelor Nation star Anna Redman.

The three enjoyed a night out and filmed a video set to Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled.

In the video, Rodney and Nayte kept their Step Brother wigs and wore the collared shirt, vest, and pants the characters wear in the film’s movie poster.

For Anna’s costume, she sparkled in a black mini dress covered in silver embellishments and wore a mirrorball headband on top of her blonde tresses.

The three danced in the video, with Nayte and Rodney looking a bit lost as they followed Anna’s lead.

Anna wrote over the video, “Brennan and Dale are not swifties. Obviously.” She also captioned the post, “They were really great sports though and we love them for that.”

Nayte Olukoya documents his skincare routine

Nayte has ventured into modeling and influencing after appearing on The Bachelorette Season 18.

The Bachelor Nation star shared a three-part skincare routine, showing followers how he keeps his skin clear and glowing.

Several products were involved in Nayte’s routine as he filmed himself showering, washing his face, and moisturizing with lotion in part one.

Part three involved Nayte emphasizing the importance of sunscreen.

According to Nayte’s videos, his skincare routine involves eight steps.

