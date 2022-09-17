Robyn Dixon stuns in silk cheetah robe

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is aging like wine. Pic credit: @robyndixon10/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is having a major glow-up, and fans are noticing as she posts wearing an animal print robe.

The Reasonably Shady podcast co-host shared a short video on her Instagram, and she smiled ear to ear for the entirety of the clip.

She shared the happy clip on Instagram, with her stylist Beauty n the Bride.

Robyn looked joyful as she bounced around, smiled, and looked at her reflection, wearing a silk cheetah robe.

Robyn’s makeup was on fleek with green eye shadow bringing out her stunning bright green eyes.

Robyn’s short blonde hair featured a high ponytail, and she sported pink lip gloss, adding to the soft glam feel of the video.

The background music was appropriate for the video as Megan the Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine’s song championing “Black girl magic,” played.

She completed the look with massive gold and diamond hoop earrings.

Robyn credited the team of artists and stylists who helped create her look.

She wrote in the caption, “blackgirlmagic Hair by: @shirleyghautehair Lashes: VLuxe by @ienvybykiss in Dream Fit #melaninpoppin #melaninmagic #mua #rhop #bravotv #bravo #greeneyes #bts #gorgeous #ponytail.”

The upcoming months should be exciting for Robyn because her seventh season as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac is around the corner.

Last month, she and Juan Dixon took a big step, paving the way for their second marriage.

Robyn Dixon looks into prenuptial agreements in the RHOP Season 7 trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 teaser came out earlier this month and looks juicy. It appears that OG Robyn will have some notable moments in the new season.

One scene shows Robyn as she talks about her marrying Juan Dixon. Juan and Robyn’s relationship has been a storyline each season. Still, after she and Juan obtained a marriage license, their second marriage seemed more likely than ever. The trailer shows Robyn discussing a prenuptial agreement with an infidelity clause.

Original cast member Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who appeared in Seasons 1 and 2, returns to Season 7 with some salacious gossip about Karen and Ray Huger’s marriage.

Charrisse has been close to Robyn since Robyn’s man played for Charrisse’s ex-husband in the NBA, and it looks like the friendship continues off-screen.

In another scene, Robyn appears to question Mia Thornton’s cancer diagnosis, which went public last winter.

The super-sized premiere will feature a 75-minute episode, indicating fans are in for a ride for the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premiere is October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.