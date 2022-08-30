Robyn Dixon shares skintight night with other Bravo beauties’

Robyn Dixon parties with a Bravo dream team in D.C. Pic credit: @robyndixon10/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon reunited with her green-eyed bandit partner-in-crime, Gizelle Bryant, and was joined by two other Housewives.

Fellow RHOP star Ashley Darby joined the Reasonably Shady podcast hosts, as did The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

Ashley and Kenya recently attended the wedding of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. Apparently, they had so much fun that they decided to reconvene in Washington D.C.

The ladies posted TikTok videos, Instagram Stories, and IG posts documenting the night. Alcohol, laughing, and fun were all on the menu.

Robyn posted a photo of the foursome on her Instagram, where she has amassed a following of 566k fans.

She received comments and likes for the fashionable post, featuring the ladies at a bar with the Washington Monument in the distance.

Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant and Kenya Moore have ladies night

Gizelle wore a black dress with matching strappy heels and a white blazer with gold buttons. She accessorized with gold jewelry and wore her hair in soft waves.

Kenya opted for a curve-hugging orange midi dress with spaghetti straps and a cutout. She wore her long dark hair in a high ponytail. Kenya wore an understated gold necklace and gold strappy stilettos.

Robyn wore a white scoop-neck bodysuit with lilac high-waisted, stretchy dress pants. She rocked her shoulder-length hair straight and wore gold heels.

Finally, Ashley sported a black bodysuit with a sheer waist and a pink high-waisted skirt. She paired the look with large white gold hoop earrings, a high ponytail, and clear black heels.

Robyn’s caption read, “Yessssss Bravo beauties 🥰🤩🥰 #rhop #rhoa.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming last month

Last month, RHOP began filming with another music release event for Candiace Dillard Bassett.

Since the cameras wrapped filming, Gizelle flew to Thailand for a week, where she filmed the newest Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Then, she took her daughters on a multi-week vacation where they hit the South of France, Paris, and London.

Ashley has gone on a couple of vacations, including Hawaii and Key West, with her boys.

Robyn has also had a few vacations, notably for Juan’s brother, for a destination wedding in Jamaica.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is expected to air on Bravo this Fall.