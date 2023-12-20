Robyn Brown has a sarcastic message for Christine and David in their Sister Wives wedding special preview

Christine Brown married the love of her life, David Woolley, in October 2023, and soon, Sister Wives viewers will get to watch their special day.

TLC announced that Christine and David snagged their own two-part wedding special, which airs next month.

Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding Special will follow Christine and David’s love story, from the time they met until the time they walked down the aisle and became Mr. and Mrs. Woolley in a “fairytale” ceremony in Moab, Utah.

TLC released the first trailer from the highly anticipated spinoff this week, and it’s already giving us all the feels.

The clip opens with Christine’s mom, Ruthanne “Annie” Stevens, running up the driveway at Christine’s home as Christine excitedly shouts, “I’m getting married!”

Emotional scenes of Christine and David’s families appear from Red Cliffs Lodge, where their nuptials took place, including Christine and her wedding party getting into glam and the groomsmen walking out toward the altar.

Christine Brown’s marriage to David Woolley will air on TLC in January 2024

Janelle confesses that Christine and David’s “openly affectionate” demeanor “soothes that wound that Kody inflicted.”

Meri talks with TLC’s producers as she stands on the porch at her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, telling them, “Yeah, I know Christine’s getting married soon. I don’t know exactly when it is.”

Christine and David’s wedding party enjoys a ride on a pontoon while Christine and Janelle bond as they get their hair and makeup done.

Christine also has a quiet moment of reflection as she sits on the floor before the wedding ceremony to collect her thoughts before footage of Janelle getting teary-eyed plays.

Robyn and Kody Brown throw some major shade in the Sister Wives spinoff preview

In the next scene, Kody and Robyn Brown make a cameo appearance, and Robyn takes a shot at her former sister wife — are we surprised?

Kody begins by telling TLC cameras, “I knew that David and Christine were gonna get married.”

As he turns to Robyn, Kody tells his favorite wife, “She made the accusation that I had…” before he’s interrupted by Robyn, who places her arm around Kody’s neck and scooches in closer to her man.

“Aren’t we just so happy for them?” Robyn asks Kody before giving him the opportunity to answer.

Then, Robyn turns to the camera and says, “We’re just so happy for them,” as her words drip with sarcasm.

Christine and David’s wedding special will be one for the books

Despite Robyn and Kody’s snide segment, it looks as though the rest of the wedding special will be a tear-jerker.

Christine admits that she’s “overwhelmed with happiness,” and David tells his bride, “It feels like I’ve known you my whole life.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine and David became husband and wife in front of 330 guests as well as security guards and TLC camera crews.

According to insiders present for the gorgeous October 7 festivities, security guards kept paparazzi and unwanted wedding crashers at bay, and guests were asked to “make cheering noises” several times throughout the ceremony to stage scenes for the wedding special, which premieres next month on TLC.

Part 2 of Christine and David’s wedding spinoff will air on Sunday, January 14, at 10/9c on TLC.

Part 1 of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding Special debuts on Sunday, January 7, at 10/9c on TLC.