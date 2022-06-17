Robin Thicke gets an R-rated tattoo on a trip to Cabo with his fiancee

Robin Thicke and partner April Love Geary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Robin Thicke has never been one to shy away from risque situations.

He proved that once again when he went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his fiancee and family.

While in Cabo, Robin has kept his fans updated on the vacation with photos through Instagram.

This included a video that he shared only temporarily on his Instagram Stories since it featured his new R-rated tattoo.

Robin Thicke has a new R-rated tattoo

Billboard reported that his fiancee, April Love Geary posted a video of his new tattoo on her Instagram Stories during his trip to Cabo with his family.

According to the site, April posted the video and wrote, “Thanks for getting my naked bod tatted on your arm @robinthicke.” Robin then shared her post on his own Instagram Stories.

The tattoo is not as risque as it sounds, as it is not a portrait of April but an artsy silhouette on his left bicep.

The trip to Cabo was Robin and April, along with their three kids and several family friends. Both Robin and April posted a ton of pictures on their regular Instagram grids.

Robin also released a ton of photos in one batch, including fun pictures of the kids.

April also made sure to post about how much she loved Cabo, as well.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary have been dating for eight years now and they have been engaged since 2018, although there are various reasons why the wedding has not happened yet.

They have three children together.

Their first daughter, Mia, was born in 2018 and their second daughter, Lola, arrived in 2019. In 2020, they welcomed their third child, son Luca.

“This is 27! If you would’ve told 16-year-old April that you were going to have 3 kids under 4 by the time you’re 27, I would’ve said you’re crazy,” April wrote on Instagram. “But I love my life and my family so much.”

Robin Thicke is still working as a panelist on The Masked Singer, which just honored Teyana Taylor as the latest winner before picking up a renewal for another season.

His most recent album, On Earth, and in Heaven, hit in 2021. It had been seven years since he released any new music before that album. That album had two number one singles in That’s What Love Can Do and Look Easy, but the album never charted itself.

The Masked Singer is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series should return for its new season later in 2022.