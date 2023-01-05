Robin McKinley shares weight loss win in upcoming My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? episode

After successfully undergoing weight loss surgery during her first time on the show, Robin McKinley is starting to see the results. Pic credit: TLC

Robin McKinley has come a long way since her story was first featured on My 600-Lb Life.

Originally featured in Season 7, Robin knew her habits needed to change if she had any hope of saving her life.

Similar to all patients on the show, Robin sought the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, affectionately known as Dr. Now, in the hopes that she would be able to find a way to qualify for weight loss surgery.

During her first appointment, Robin learned that her weight had reached 648 lbs.

Robin wasn’t on her own, either. Her nephew Garrett also hoped to receive Dr. Now’s help since he was already over 600 lbs at just 20 years old.

Robin, along with the rest of their family, had also suffered the devastating loss of her sister, who died due to complications with her own obesity.

Thankfully, Robin got herself on track and received the weight loss surgery.

In an upcoming episode of My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? viewers will get to see how far Robin has come since her surgery.

Robin McKinley shares weight loss win on My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now?

In a preview for the January 4 episode of My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? Robin and her husband, James, take advantage of the warm weather and set out for a sweet lunch in a park.

As the couple settles in at a picnic table, Robin shares a non-scale victory that has her smiling from ear to ear.

“You notice something different than the last time that we ate at a park bench?” she asks her husband. “I’m facing the table. I fit.”

Robin has clearly come a long way from her starting weight of nearly 650 lbs. By the end of the preview, Robin shares that she’s motivated to keep going on her journey because she’s hoping to qualify for skin removal surgery.

Robin and nephew Garrett jointly lose over 500 lbs

During her original episode on Season 7, Robin and Garrett both found great success with Dr. Now’s help.

After being told he was “on track to be the world’s heaviest person,” Garrett’s determination, along with collaboration with his aunt, allowed them both to drop nearly half of their body weights.

By the end of their initial story, Robin’s weight had dropped to 394, and Garrett’s reached a new low of 337.

To catch the full follow-up, tune into the new episode tonight.

My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.