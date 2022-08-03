Robert Springs shares message for Anny’s birthday, admits ‘times are tough’ after loss of their son

Robert Springs shared a comforting birthday message for Anny Francisco amid the loss of their son. Pic credit: TLC

On April 21, 2022, 90 Day Fiance stars Robert Springs and Anny Francisco announced that their 7-month-old son Adriel had passed away.

The popular franchise couple has been in mourning ever since and has shared their grieving process with the 90 Day community, who has given them an outpouring of support.

Robert made a special post for Anny’s birthday, showing how much he loves his wife and how committed he is to their healing journey together.

Robert and Anny have an almost-two-year-old daughter named Brenda, and the pair raise Robert’s son Bryson from a previous relationship. Robert has four other children as well.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Robert and Anny’s story on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, where their love story was told but not without some hitches.

They have been featured on 90 Day spinoffs, including Pillow Talk, 90 Day Bares All, What Now?, and 90 Day Diaries.

Robert Springs shares comforting post for Anny Francisco on her birthday

Robert and Anny are still very much reeling from the loss of their baby boy a few months ago but appear to be supporting each other through their grieving.

To celebrate Anny’s birthday in the wake of their family tragedy, Robert shared a selfie of him and Anny with his over 250k Instagram followers, along with a comforting message.

Robert wrote, “Happy birthday my best friend I know times are tough but we’re going to get through it together.”

The post got over 6,500 likes and over 600 comments.

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco became 90 Day: Pillow Talk staples

Robert and Anny’s banter and dynamic between each other was so popular on 90 Day Fiance that they were given spots on the hit spinoff, Pillow Talk.

On the spinoff, Robert and Anny give their commentary on current seasons of the show and its offshoots in episodes that air after the show runs.

While the alum couple is not currently on Pillow Talk, they appeared on many different seasons of the spinoff.

