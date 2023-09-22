Robert and Anny celebrate 4-year anniversary amid ‘very challenging’ marriage

One of our favorite 90 Day Fiance couples, Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, just hit the four-year mark in their marriage.

Robert posted a sweet sentiment for their anniversary, but he got honest with his supporters and admitted that their marriage has been “very challenging.”

We know that one of those challenges was the loss of their 7-month-old son, Adriel, in 2022.

The couple didn’t share details of the toddler’s death but hinted that a heart condition was the cause of his passing after a stint in the hospital.

The TLC stars also have a daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, together, and Robert was already a father to five kids before his 2019 wedding to Anny.

Nonetheless, the passing of their youngest child was a devastating time for the pair, and they are still mourning his absence.

Robert Springs admits to a ‘very challenging’ marriage in his anniversary post

Robert didn’t sugarcoat the trials of marriage in his recent Instagram post to celebrate four years of marriage to Anny.

He posted a photo of himself and Anny in bed, seemingly from one of their 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk episodes, because the Dominican Republic native was all glammed up.

“Our marriage have been very challenging. We bend through a lot in these 4 years,” wrote Robert, who then shared his appreciation for his wife.

“God knows why he made you for me every for you.. When I’m weak only on you. And when you’re. Weak You lean on me?” he continued. “We all we got Happy Anniversary. My beautiful and Humble wife.”

90 Day Fiance star Anny Francisco remembers her son Adriel one year after his death

It’s been over a year since Anny and Robert’s son Adriel passed away, and the pain is still there and will likely last a lifetime.

Anny posted a heartbreaking message on the anniversary of his death, along with a photo holding the toddler as he slept peacefully in her arms.

The photo was seemingly taken at the hospital as Adriel had tubes on his body.

“A day like today they gave the worst news that changed my life forever, losing my son has been too painful, hard to understand why I had to live it and very few people understand me,” wrote Anny.

The 90 Day Fiance star said she wouldn’t wish that loss on her “worst enemy.”

“4/20/22 date my heart broke 💔 think of you everyday my handsome fatty,” she added.

Despite the devastating blow to their growing family, Anny and Robert are still holding strong to their marriage.

The couple has maintained their sense of humor, and they continue to give us the funniest one-liners on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, making them a fan-favorite on the series.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.