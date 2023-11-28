Rob Warne just found out Sophie Sierra has been tracking his location throughout their relationship

Rob Warne recently made a surprising discovery about his romance with Sophie Sierra, and it’s an interesting bit of information, to say the least.

The 90 Day Fiance star revealed that throughout their relationship, Sophie has been tracking his location, and he had no idea until now.

If you’ve been following the couple’s story this season, it’s understandable why the 23-year-old was watching her beau closely.

Rob hasn’t exactly been the most trustworthy person, as he proved recently when Sophie discovered inappropriate interactions between Rob and another woman on his phone.

Sophie revealed it wasn’t the first time she’s had reason to mistrust her fiance, so she packed her bags and left.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, against her mother’s wishes, which were short-lived, and after several apologies and a single red rose, Rob won Sophie’s heart back, and she returned to his bathroom-less abode.

Now it’s only a matter of time before the pair are set to get married, and we’re just waiting to see if the UK native will walk down the aisle given the mountain of red flags in their relationship.

Rob Warne says Sophie Sierra ‘tracked’ his location throughout their relationship

In a post on Threads, Rob said he “just found out that @sophiesierra tracked my location our whole relationship!”

The 32-year-old added a few laughing emojis to the post and exclaimed surprise at the news, writing, “WHAT!!?”

Rob Warne shares a discovery. Pic credit: @robwarne_/Instagram

Interestingly, the tone of Rob’s text insinuated that the pair are no longer together — or maybe we’re just reading too much into it.

He used the word “tracked,” which means it happened in the past, and then he said their “whole relationship,” which seems to indicate that the romance is over, right?

If so, the pair is still on good terms since Rob tagged Sophie in the post. Either way, they can’t reveal anything about the status of their relationship, so we’ll just have to watch and see how things play out.

90 Day Fiance star Sophie Sierra is nursing a broken hand after a drunken night

Meanwhile, Sophie hasn’t responded to Rob’s accusation as she had a very busy weekend that ended with a broken hand.

Sophie posted an image of her bruised and swollen hand on Instagram and told her followers, “So my dumb a** may have broke my hand jumping off a random golf cart when I was drunk.”

“It hurts like a mf,” she added.

Sophie Sierra shares a photo of her broken hand. Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/Instagram

Sophie later posted an update with a photo of her arm wrapped up in bandages and noted, “Yep just confirmed it is broken lol.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.