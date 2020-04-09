Rob Riggle: Global Investigator exclusive: Skeleton Bounty Treasure, O.K. Corral lore is mystery to solve

On tonight’s Rob Riggle: Global Investigator on Discovery, host and explorer Riggle is in Tombstone, Arizona, with such a fine sight to see: a wide swath of untapped land to sift through for hidden treasure.

His goal? Riggle is in search to claim one of the biggest gold-filled treasures rumored to be buried out there in the Arizona desert, somewhere.

The lore of the O.K. Corral shootout and the loss of a purported $20 Million treasure still unclaimed has our intrepid host up on a horse wearing cowboy duds and becoming a legend in the making.

“I was born to be a cowboy,” he says.

The setting was home to Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, and more, with knowledge of the Skeleton Canyon Treasure.

Most people already know about Wyatt Earp and the shootout at the O.K. Corral, but only Rob Riggle knows that this classic story is directly connected to the lost treasure of Skeleton Canyon.

Riggle has connected with experts to hunt some bonafide treasure in the arid wilds of Arizona.

O.K. Corral, what was it?

In 1881, a group of infamous outlaws and lawmen had a shootout in Tombstone, Arizona. It is considered to be the most historically prominent shootout ever recorded.

Who participated was a who’s who of the old West: Billy Claiborne, Ike and Billy Clanton, Tom and Frank McLaury, Marshal Virgil Earp, Morgan Earp, Wyatt Earp, and Doc Holliday.

Skeleton Canyon, where is it?

Skeleton Canyon is in Southeast Arizona, and according to Society of the Old West:

“In 1891, a cowboy and a government official found a leather pouch with several thousands of dollars worth of Mexican coins in it. It is believed that the treasure included a cigar box full of jewels, two figures of pure gold, $90,000 in Mexican silver dollars, 39 gold bars, and numerous bags of gold coins. Enough evidence has surfaced to suggest that the treasure really does exist.

Who is Rob Riggle?

Discovery’s latest host par excellence is Riggle. This actor and comedically gifted talent has serious credibility.

Riggle is a former Marine whose sense of humor took him from a serious career path to a more comedic bent, showing off his skills in timing and tone.

His career has earned him a huge following of fans.

Riggle’s unpredictable energy and humor were first noticed for Shark Week’s 30th anniversary in 2018 when he gave Shaquille O’Neal some tough love and helped him overcome his fear of sharks.

Then he made Shark Week 2019 one for the books last summer as Rob led a team of adventurist celebrities on the ultimate shark trip.

Riggle’s passion for adventures across the globe will see him in action, deployed to solve and investigate the world’s greatest mysteries.

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator airs Thursdays at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.