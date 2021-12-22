River Everett stuns The Family Chantel fans with new short hair

River Everett debuted his new short hair that makes him look totally different. Pic credit: TLC

River Everett looks almost unrecognizable with his new short hair that he debuted on Instagram and The Family Chantel fans are stunned by his new look.

River has been known for his big fluffy hair that he often wears in braids or free-flowing. Although his hair tends to cover his eyes at times, it has been a signature look of his that has been talked about a lot by The Family Chantel fans.

The style that he chose to go with was a buzz cut with a very sharp line up in the front that makes him look drastically different than before.

River Everett debuted new short hair for The Family Chantel fans

River used an Instagram post with several pictures to introduce his new short hair.

The first picture was taken in a car with the picture being of the side and back of his head where his new buzzed fade can be seen.

He added another photo that was a mirror selfie where his face could be seen clearly with the new look.

The comments section lit up with fans who were surprised, appreciative, and supportive of River’s major physical change.

One person remarked, “The hair is finally out of the eyes [laughing emoji.]”

Another encouraged, “Yessss River. The [man face emoji] looks nice!”

Someone else gushed, ” love that your handsome face is now the focal point [heart eyes and fire emojis.]”

Pic credit: @iamriverknight/Instagram

River Everett and Megan Montenegro had a difficult talk on the latest episode of The Family Chantel

Megan explained in a private interview that River had told her that she wasn’t showing up and that the comment rubbed her the wrong way. When she went to visit him at his music studio she confronted him with her frustrations.

The talk had bad timing though as River played a song he had just written and recorded that was all about Megan.

Megan and River had a difficult time during the latest episode of The Family Chantel. Pic credit: TLC

Megan said she liked the song but said that she felt like they were in two different places in their lives and hinted that he liked her way more than she liked him.

The Family Chantel fans have criticized Megan for only being in a relationship with River for clout. As this season winds down, viewers will get to see what happens with River and Megan’s relationship.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays on Discovery+.