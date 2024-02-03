Rishi Singh is a married man — All the details about the 90 Day Fiance’s wedding to Maria Ramirez

Congratulations are in order because 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Rishi Singh has tied the knot!

The Season 4 veteran just hard-launched his lady love on social media one week ago, and now they’re officially husband and wife.

Rishi and his new bride, Maria Lulu Ramirez, announced their marriage on Instagram, sharing the happy news with their combined 81,000 fans and followers.

They each shared some photos and video footage from their Indian nuptials – which consisted of days full of colorful excitement.

In one photo, the lovebirds posed for a snap, clad in one of their many outfits.

Rishi plants a kiss on Maria’s cheek in the pic while wearing a white linen long-sleeved top. Maria wore an ornate gold choker necklace, an embellished dress, and matching gold bracelets.

Rishi Singh weds Maria Lulu Ramirez

In a striking black-and-white photo, Rishi and Maria posed for another pic accompanied by a quote.

“As we walk hand in hand, the world around us fades away, leaving just the two of us,” the quote began.

“It’s a powerful reminder of our unity, our shared dreams, and the love that binds us together,” it continued. “Each step we take is a testament to our commitment, and every moment spent together is a treasure. I cherish these strolls, and I cherish you.”

Rishi spoke to his bride on stage in a video clip, expressing his feelings towards his bride.

“I just want to lose myself in you,” Rishi said before he got down on both knees for what appeared to be their proposal.

“So, will you be mine?” he asked Maria. “Would you marry me?”

Maria looked shocked and elated as she held her hands close to her heart.

“Babe, I love you,” was Maria’s reply. “Of course.”

As Rishi slipped Maria’s engagement ring on her finger, the crowd cheered, and fireworks went off at the front of the stage.

In a subsequent video, Rishi and Maria showed off their synchronous dance moves under a black light.

Another slide pictured Maria getting into full glam for her and Rishi’s big day. The new bride told her followers she was getting ready as she waved her henna-painted hand at the camera.

Rishi’s bride is Maria Lulu Ramirez, a self-proclaimed entrepreneur whose talents include cooking, writing, and photography – per her social media bios.

Rishi and Jen Boecher’s storyline aired on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The newlyweds’ big day comes just two months after Rishi and his ex, Jen Boecher, called it quits on their relationship.

Rishi and Jen debuted their romance during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Viewers were doubtful they would last… and they were right.

Between cultural differences that Jen couldn’t seem to overcome, keeping their engagement from Rishi’s family, and Jen butting heads with Rishi’s loved ones, it seemed their relationship was doomed from the start.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.