Riley claps back at 90 Day: Pillow Talk cast after they side with Violet

The 90 Day: Pillow Talk cast was glued to their screens during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, and they were very vocal about the show.

Interestingly, when it was time to discuss Riley and Violet’s shocking pregnancy storyline, they sided with the latter.

However, Riley saw a clip of their comments, and he clapped back with a response on social media.

Riley and Violet’s romance failed before it even took flight as things turned ugly the moment he landed in Vietnam. The cultural differences and a major language barrier were enough to cause issues in the relationship.

However, the pair had more than that to contend with, as Riley has major trust issues from his past, and he carried that baggage into his new relationship.

Furthermore, they were both headstrong and stubborn, and that made things even more difficult. The pair butted heads throughout the entirety of Riley’s visit, we saw no romantic chemistry between them.

However, the pair shocked viewers when it was revealed in the final episode that Violet was pregnant with Riley’s child. That topic was discussed at the Tell All and the Pillow Talk crew had a lot to say about that.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast sides with Violet during pregnancy revelation

At first the 90 Day: The Pillow Talk cast was on the same page as viewers, as Anny Franciso rightly noted, “They’re very toxic.”

However, it wasn’t long before they turned against Riley after he got honest about whether he believed Violet was being honest about her pregnancy.

During her tearful appearance at the Tell All, Violet said Riley accused her of sleeping with another man and had gotten pregnant by him.

“I didn’t believe that timeline and that it was me,” confirmed Riley who– noted on the show that he’s on a medication that makes it near impossible to impregnate a woman.

“Wow! That’s like extreme accusatory, ” exclaimed Elizabeth Potthast as her husband Andrei Castravet seconded the sentiment.

Anny also chimed and said to her husband Robert Springs, “Can you imagine? She’s pregnant there with that man being that rude? That s**t hurt.”

After the clip was posted on Instagram, Riley had a message for the TLC stars who commented on his relationship.

“The cast really here ignoring the fact that I Can Not Make A Baby lol One cannot make this stuff up smh,” he responded.

Pic credit: @90sipsofrealitea/Instagram

Riley opens up about his split from Violet

In a recent interview with In Touch, Riley talked about his ”very one-sided” relationship with Violet, which has since ended.

“She wasn’t a horrible person. She just had a horrible attitude,” said the 48-year-old “But over time, I started realizing that it felt like it was her way or the highway. I never had a voice.”

Meanwhile, the Tell All left us on the edge of our seats waiting to find out if Violet is pregnant with Riley’s baby. We’ll find that out in Part Two.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, October 1, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.