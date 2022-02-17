Riley Christian struggled to heal after breakup with Maurissa Gunn

Riley Christian experienced one of the most difficult times of his life after breakup with Maurissa Gunn. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s Riley Christian opened up about struggling to heal and move on after his breakup with Maurissa Gunn.

Riley posted an intimate message to his Instagram thanking friends, family, and fans for helping to put his ‘broken pieces back together.’

Riley Christian had ‘one of the most difficult times’ of his life after split from Maurissa Gunn

Riley got real with his fans about the last several months being one of the most difficult times in his life.

However, it appears things may be taking a turn for the better as The Bachelor in Paradise star posted a photo of himself beaming in a suit and tie to his Instagram.

“It takes a while for me to heal, but I thank you all for your patience. This has not at all been an easy time. This has been one of the most difficult times of my life, but as with everything I always do my best to move forward with hopeful and positive spirits,” Riley wrote.

He also thanked a friend for listening to him cry as well as pushing him to work toward his dreams, seemingly referring to his new law practice.

Riley Christian thanked both his mother and father despite their strained history

Riley also gushed about his mother, writing, “The person who taught me that it’s ok to break because the good people in my life would carefully and gently help me put my broken pieces back together. And you did just that, mama.”

He continued on to praise her for everything she’s done for him as well as to promise to come home to visit more often.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum even addressed his father, with who he has previously opened up about having a strained history.

“To my pops, who I haven’t seen in 11 years, if you could see me today I think you’d be proud,” Riley wrote. “I’ll never forget the time we spent together and the breakfast you made for the family every Sunday morning after baseball practice. The thought of Sunday morning breakfast with family has kept me going all these years.”

Sunday mornings with family were part of the future that Riley envisioned with former fiancée Maurissa before their sudden split. Although both Maurissa and Riley have kept quiet about what exactly went wrong, it appears Riley isn’t shying away from opening up about his healing process.

Riley also addressed Bachelor Nation and ended the message with a more light-hearted, “Now let’s have some fun…and be great all 2020.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.