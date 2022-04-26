Riley Christian makes shirtless appearance on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour landed in Dallas, where Ivan Hall starred as The Bachelor.

Several of Ivan’s friends from Bachelor Nation came out to support Ivan at the show, including The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Riley Christian.

Riley even made a special appearance on stage as he showed off his incredibly toned body.

Riley Christian flaunts his chiseled muscles during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour

Ivan Hall shared several clips on his Instagram stories that captured his experience as Bachelor on The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

During one entertaining moment for the audience, Ivan partook in a bit where he pretended to unbutton his shirt and show the ladies his abs; however, Riley Christian then stepped onto the stage for a special appearance and upstaged Ivan with his bare ripped muscles on display.

Riley went shirtless on stage, wearing only pants and a belt, while the crowd applauded him, and he took a bow. Ivan shared clips from the moment, as Riley’s abs and muscles enjoyed time in the spotlight.

Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

Ivan appeared thrilled to have Riley join him on stage for the bit, as the pair developed a tight bond after appearing on The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Ivan shared another snapshot of him and Riley on stage as they stood by Becca Kufrin. A purple heart with ‘fantasy sweet’ written in red could be seen on the screen behind them.

Along with the photo, Ivan wrote, “Fantasy sweet SZN,” and tagged Riley.

Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

Riley Christian hits the gym with Bachelor Nation stars

It’s no secret that Riley is a fitness enthusiast, as his biceps received lots of attention during his time on Bachelor in Paradise and his muscles continue to wow.

Riley often hits the gym to maintain his ripped physique, and several Bachelor Nation stars have been his workout buddy, especially Olumide Onajide from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Similar to Riley, Olu is known for his muscular build. Riley and Olu partnered up in the gym, and they often impress followers with videos of their intense and challenging workout sessions.

The former lead of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard, has also joined Riley and Olu in the gym in the past.

Time will tell which Bachelor Nation stars workout with Riley next.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.