Riley and Maurissa share the precious way they spend Sunday mornings together

Riley and Maurissa spend a picturesque Sunday morning together. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 produced three adorable engaged couples, and now BIP fans are curious to see what life is like for the couples after the show.

Bachelor in Paradise fans were especially invested in learning how the historic couple, Riley and Maurissa, spend their Sunday mornings after Riley’s romantic comment about seeing Sunday morning when he looks at Maurissa.

Fortunately, it seems Riley and Maurissa knew fans would be interested in seeing their Sunday morning routine and they shared a sweet video with even sweeter captions that document their special Sundays.

Riley Christian says Maurissa Gunn has made his dream a reality

In the gorgeous and heartwarming video shared by both Maurissa and Riley, the couple made delicious French toast while the Maroon 5 song, Sunday Morning, fittingly played in the background.

Riley and Maurissa were all smiles as they move about the kitchen, laughing, kissing, and feeding one another. They’ve come a long way from their first date in paradise where the two had to eat very unconventional food.

The video culminated with a kiss and the pair looking more in love and comfortable than ever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Riley captioned the video saying, “Just a little of that quality time I was talking about. Because of you @maurissagunn, my dream is now a reality. I love you, and Happy Sunday morning, Riss.”

Maurissa alludes to having kids with Riley

Maurissa expressed her love for Riley in the comments of his post and also shared a post of her own that featured the same video.

In Maurissa’s caption, she wrote, “I woke up this morning with nothing but tears of happiness. I can’t believe this is how I get to spend every Sunday morning for the rest of my life…@rileydchristian you have changed my world completely, and I couldn’t be happier. This is the first of many, and before you know it we will be hearing those little footsteps. I love you, and our Sunday mornings.”

On top of the touching way Maurissa gushed over her fiancé, the caption is also quite telling when she mentions “little footsteps” as this suggests Maurissa and Riley are eager to have kids together one day, perhaps in the near future.

Seeing Riley and Maurissa’s charming Sunday morning video highlights what Riley must have meant when he sees “Sunday mornings” in Maurissa and it certainly is a lovely sight. Here’s to wishing Riley and Maurissa all the best in their love story.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.