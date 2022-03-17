Rihanna names Teresa Giudice and Heather Dubrow as the Bravo Housewives she admires most as moms

Rihanna admires Teresa Giudice and Heather Dubrow’s parenting style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Bravo

Rihanna is getting ready to become a first-time mom and she’s looking to some of the Bravo Housewives who she thinks have done a great job parenting their kids.

The beauty mogul mentioned Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s parenting style and noted that hers will likely be similar to that of the OG– who does not play when it comes to her four girls.

She also mentioned Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her “chic” mom style.

Rihanna has been proudly showing off her baby bump after revealing back in January that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old is already in her third trimester so it won’t be long now before she meets her baby.

Rihanna says RHOC star Heather Dubrow is inspiring as a mom

The mom-to-be had a recent chat with Elle while attending the launch of her Fenty Beauty products being made available at Ulta Beauty stores.

During the event, she opened up about being a mom and since she’s a fan of the Bravo Housewives franchise, she revealed which moms she relates to the most.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” said Rihanna about the Real Housewives of Orange County star. “[I] Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow have four children: Coco, Kat, and twins Max and Nick who’ve all been featured on the Bravo show.

The Love on the Brain singer also noted that another OG Housewife resonates with her as well and she explained why.

Rihanna says Teresa Giudice’s parenting style ‘resonates’ with her

During her chat, Rihanna also named Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice as another mom that she admires.

“Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids,” she explained. “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

RHONJ viewers are aware of the tight bond that Teresa has with her four girls, Gia, Audriana, Milania, and Gabriella. The 49-year-old got even closer to her kids after her stint in jail and the deportation of their dad Joe Giudice.

Rihanna noted that when it comes to her kids she’ll do more than just flip a table–a reference to Teresa’s infamous table- flip back in Season 1.

The superstar expressed that she’ll do much “worse.”

“You talk about my kids, it’s over,” admitted the Fenty Beauty founder.

