Rhylee Gerber reveals what it would take for her to return to Below Deck

Rhylee has a message for Below Deck producers. Pic credit: Bravo

Rhylee Gerber has revealed what it would take for her to return to Below Deck.

It’s been a couple of years since Rhylee appeared on the hit yachting show. The fiery redhead has moved on from yachting and reality TV life.

However, she is still asked about her two stints on Below Deck. Rhylee recently spilled the tea on not getting a tip during Season 7, refuting Captain Lee Rosbach’s claims she was okay with his decision.

Now the deckhand has shed light on a possible return to the show and even has a suggestion Below Deck producers might want to listen to.

What would it take for Rhylee Gerber to return to Below Deck?

Rhylee stopped by Another Below Deck Podcast Patreon to chat with hosts Dylan, Nick, and Patrick.

Life has changed a lot from Rhylee since Below Deck fans last saw her butting heads with Ashton Pienaar during Season 7. Although she enjoys living the van life and working in nature, Rhylee hasn’t completely ruled out returning to Below Deck.

This time around, she wants to work on Below Deck Mediterranean with Captain Sandy Yawn.

“If they were smart, they’d bring me back on Sandy’s season,” Rhylee said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rhylee talked about her desire to be on Below Deck Med and work with Captain Sandy before. In an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope host David Yontef, Rhylee admitted she felt that she would have been a bosun if she had been cast on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Rhylee also had an idea for Below Deck producers regarding her working with Captain Lee again that she revealed during her Another Below Deck Podcast Patreon.

“If they were really smart, they would bring me back on Lee’s season and let me like f**k up on Lee’s season,” she said, giggling.

Rhylee spills Below Deck secret

The former yachtie also shared a Below Deck secret while speaking to Nick, Patrick, and Dylan on Another Below Deck Podcast Patreon. It turns out Galley Talk producers approached Rhylee to be on the show.

“The Galley Talk producers approached me before when they were first doing it. At that time, I was in Montana and on a ranch. And they asked me who was I near. And I was like, ‘I’m in Montana on a ranch I don’t know.’ So, they weren’t going to pay for any flights to go anywhere. Like right now, Colin, he has to pay for his own flight to Ft. Lauderdale,” Rhylee said, referring to Colin Macy-O’Toole, who does Galley Talk with Bobby Giancola.

Rhlyee Gerber from Below Deck has revealed how she would return to the show. The former yachtie also spilled producers wanted her to be on Galley Talk, which would have made the dynamic of the show so different but still good.

Do you want Rhylee to return to Below Deck?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.