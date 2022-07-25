RHUGT Thailand teases fans with a sexy video, but where is Leah McSweeney?

Leah McSweeney is missing from the latest RHUGT Thailand video. Pic credit: @leahmob/Instagram

Fans were psyched when Peacock announced that the third installment of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was filming. The show has been a huge hit for the streaming service, and viewers wanted more.

The first two seasons had high ratings on Peacock, and Bravo later aired the first season, which was filmed in Turks and Caicos. The premiere season proved that this concept worked for viewers, who inevitably seemed invested.

The second season, called the Ex-Wives Club, was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s estate in the Berkshires.

Season 3 filming is now underway in Thailand with another all-star cast. This installment includes Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett of RHOP, cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of RHOSLC, and Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria from RHOM.

RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer was slated to go to Thailand, but dropped out for “personal reasons”. She was set to star with her friend, Leah McSweeney, who has been seen filming as of last week.

However, a new video with the ladies showing off their sexy runway struts has been circulating the internet, and Leah is missing from the clip. Savvy internet sleuths have been wondering where she is.

Leah McSweeney is missing from the most recent post of the Thailand cast

The third season started filming just last week, and the cast has already been releasing snippets to keep fans hanging on. A video released this morning showed the dynamic duos shaking their stuff, and Leah McSweeney was noticeably missing.

Leah posted on Instagram today, but there is currently no indication of where she is located. She sent out a special birthday message to a friend on her Instagram stories, shown on the streets of New York, and out at a restaurant with a non-alcoholic drink menu written in English.

This would seemingly lead fans to believe she is back in NYC, but without confirmation from the network or Leah, there is no way to know what to make of her absence in Thailand.

What does this possible cast shake-up mean for Season 3?

A blind item recently posted to social media to indicate that Tinsey left the Thailand cast because she was asked to be on the cast of RHONY: Legacy. There was no mention of Leah in that group, however, so if she did leave filming, it was not for the Legacy series.

No reports have surfaced of tension among the cast, but if Leah is no longer participating, that would leave no remaining members of RHONY on Season 3 and she would need to be replaced.

There is no shortage of Housewives, and since this is a Dynamic Duo season, there are plenty of ladies out there to take their place. Fans will have to wait and see how this all shakes out.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming on Peacock.