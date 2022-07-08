RHUGT Season 3 cast has been revealed: Here’s what we know

RHUGT Season 3 is full of dynamic duos. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been one of the hottest shows on Peacock since Season 1 premiered in November of 2021. The first season was filmed in Turks and Caicos, and was an immediate hit.

The second installment, titled the Ex-Wives Club, started airing in June, and it has been a runaway success. Fans have loved the dynamics between the former Housewives, and Season 2 has been as dramatic as it is entertaining.

Now Peacock has announced the new cast for Season 3, which will start filming this summer, and is full of viewers’ favorite pairs from the Housewives franchises.

The Housewives Dynamic Duos are heading to Peacock

The third installment of RHUGT is packed with fan favorites from four different franchises. First are the ladies of the Big Apple, former Real Housewives of New York Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer. The duo has been real-life friends for years, and they’ve always had an organic flow on RHONY. Tinsley was previously living in Chicago with her former fiance, Scott Kluth, but it appears from her Instagram that she is back in NYC. Leah McSweeney is still ruling the streets of the Financial District, and just released a new book titled Chaos Theory.

Next up are the shade queens of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett. Green-eyed bandit Gizelle is fresh off her breakup with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant, and keeping busy with her three daughters, Grace, Adore, and Angel. Candiace is still making music, promoting her album, Deep Space, and continues to work on her hair company, Prima Hair Collection.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City had explosive popularity in their first two seasons, and that is in large part to cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. The hilarious Beauty Lab + Laser owner, and mother of three girls, Heather, and her party animal cousin Whitney, are the duo we never knew we needed when the ladies of Utah premiered in 2020. They might be Mormon inbred cousins, according to co-star Lisa Barlow, but fans love them.

Rounding out the dynamic duos are Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria from the Real Housewives of Miami. The ladies had an eight-year hiatus after Season 3 ended in 2013, and Peacock brought the series back in 2021, much to the joy of the fans.

Where will the new cast be vacationing this season?

Although the network has not confirmed it, many social media accounts have speculated that the dynamic duos will be filming in Thailand, a tropical Southeastern Asian country. The ladies are set to start filming on July 17.

Social media is already buzzing about this dream team of Housewives, but until then, fans have the first season in Turks and Caicos and second season in the Berkshires, airing now on Peacock to hold them over until we can see the craziness that will surely happen in Season 3!

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is airing on Peacock.