RHOSLC’s Jen Shah was granted sentencing delay — Here’s when she’ll learn her fate

RHOSLC star Jen Shah got her sentencing postponed once again. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

It looks like Jen Shah will get to see out the year with her loved ones — after her sentencing was postponed again.

Not only was she able to spend Thanksgiving with her family, but she will also get to spend the end-of-the-year holidays with them.

This is not the first time Jen’s sentencing has been postponed, with the reality star facing up to 14 years in prison and up to $9.5 million in restitution.

She was first scheduled to get sentenced on November 18, but as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered, fans learned that the date had been changed to December 15 instead.

This was due to a scheduling conflict on the U.S. attorney Damian Williams’ side.

However, this time, the reality star’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, filed a request to change the sentencing date again. Judge Sidney H. Stein granted the request, per Page Six.

The new date is January 6, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Jen will therefore get the chance to ring in the new year with her husband and their two sons.

RHOSLC: Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty

Jen Shah was arrested in March 2021. Federal agents showed up while the Bravo cameras were filming and said they were looking for the reality star. However, she had just left the scene.

Her castmates learned soon after that she was arrested. She was accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting seniors. Jen maintained her innocence for a long time. However, after the season wrapped this summer, she changed her plea to a guilty one.

She admitted in court to selling a product “With little to no value” to people that didn’t understand what they were buying.

Even Bravo Executive Producer Andy Cohen was shocked. On his radio show, Radio Andy, he said, “I don’t know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty.”

He seemed to be still giving her the benefit of the doubt at the time, however, wondering if it was a real admission of guilt or a legal strategy.

Jen Shah won’t come back for a fourth season

Andy seems to have a clearer vision of how he feels about Jen’s sentencing now. During BravoCon, he announced it was Jen’s last season on RHOSLC.

The Bravo exec said that it was unfortunate that Jen pleaded guilty but that it also meant the end of their contract.

However, after Season 3 wraps, viewers could still see Jen on Bravo one more time. Andy said he wanted to get to the bottom of the story with her and believes fans deserve to know what happened.

He told fans at BravoCon, “I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.