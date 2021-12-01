RHOSLC’s Jen Shah accused of throwing a ‘chili bowl’ at designer Koa Johnson

Koa has made some harsh claims about Jen’s off-screen behavior in the new Hulu documentary The Housewife and the Shah Shocker. Pic credit: Hulu and Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been accused of throwing a chili bowl at her designer Koa Johnson.

In the new Hulu documentary, The Housewife and the Shah Shocker, Koa has accused Jen of throwing dinnerware at him during one of her violent outbursts. It’s not the first time Koa has alluded to the incident, nor is it the first time he got candid regarding Jen’s off-screen behavior.

Jen Shah from RHOSLC accused of throwing chili bowl at designer Koa Johnson

Koa was hired by Jen to help create some custom looks for her while filming Season 1 of the hit Bravo show. The designer has detailed what it was truly like to work with Jen long before she was arrested for charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The new Hulu documentary takes a look at Jen’s lifestyle and examines the charges against her. Jen has pleaded not guilty, while her assistant Stuart Smith recently changed his plea to guilty.

Koa has shared that the incident where Jen threw a chili bowl at him occurred after Jen felt unprepared for the Season 1 reunion show. Jen did not like the dress he chose for her, causing her to berate him and chuck dinnerware at him.

The designer claims that Jen screams all the time in real life and is far worse than what The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers see on-screen.

In January 2021, Koa finally quit working for Jen after the berating became too much for him to handle. He also alleges that Jen stopped paying him in September 2020.

What has Jen Shah said about Koa Johnson’s claims?

RHOSLC Season 2 featured Jen speaking out on Koa’s claims. Jen said on camera that Koa didn’t meet her demands and decided to turn against her with false claims.

“He took my kindness and repaid me by making it look like I mistreated him, which was not the case at all,” she told the camera,” Jen said on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Jen Shah’s legal drama will continue to play out on RHOSLC. The Housewife and the Shah Shocker has added more fuel to the fire surrounding Jen and her behavior.

Deininger Koa Johnson participated in the documentary, sharing new details regarding how Jen treated him when he worked for her. Koa declared Jen threw a bowl at him amid one of her screaming rampages. The designer also shared Jen is far worse in real life than The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans know.

Those looking to check out The Housewife and the Shah Shocker can do so now on Hulu.

What do you think of Koa’s accusations against Jen?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.