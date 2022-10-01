RHOSLC: Whitney Rose stuns in shimmery cutout dress for WWHL appearance

Whitney Rose revealed she hasn’t spoken to Jen Shah since her guilty plea. Pic credit: Bravo

Whitney Rose wore a beautiful blue cutout dress for her appearance on Watch What Happens Live after the premiere of Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Whitney was a guest alongside her co-star and frenemy Lisa Barlow.

For her appearance, she looked stunning in a blue dress that featured long sleeves with sparkles that matched her long, manicured nails. The gown featured two slits that revealed the side of her abs. The mini dress showed off her toned legs.

The reality TV star wore her hair longer than usual and in a wavy style.

The tone of blue of the dress complemented her tanned skin.

In the premiere, viewers learned that Whitney had filed the paperwork to be completely removed from the Mormon Church. She revealed that she felt liberated as her best friend Heather Gay nervously cheered her on. This season promises to be full of shifting alliances and drama, and Whitney and Lisa are evidence of that.

Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow not speaking to Jen Shah

Andy Cohen asked both Whitney and Lisa if they had spoken to Jen Shah since she changed her plea to guilty.

Whitney revealed that she was surprised at this turn of events. She believed that Jen would have fought until the end.

Lisa said, “I was really surprised when she put that plea in.”

Andy asked the ladies if they had spoken to Jen, and both replied that they hadn’t. Lisa and Whitney texted Jen when she arrived in New York City to change her plea, but they hadn’t heard back.

Lisa added, “It’s not my fault if we’re not talking.”

In a game of Truth or Diet Soda, when asked where she heard the rumors that Meredith Marks was cheating, Lisa revealed that Jen is the one that told her repeatedly. She said that last year on their way to Zion, Jen told her while they were feuding, “It’s not my fault your best friend cheats.”

She revealed that Jen also spoke about Meredith having, “10 different boyfriends and 10 different lives.” Lisa explained that Jen made so many comments that got stuck in her head and in a fit of rage, she repeated them.

However, she made it clear to Andy that Meredith had never confided in her that she was unfaithful and that the rumors were simply rumors.

Jen Shah is facing a long prison sentence

Jen has been accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme. To make matters worse, she allegedly targeted vulnerable people, such as senior citizens.

In July, she changed her plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She must pay up to $9.5 million in restitution, and she agreed to forfeit $6.5 million.

She is facing up to 14 years in prison.

Jen said on the premiere of the show that it would kill her to be away from her family, especially her husband and two sons.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo