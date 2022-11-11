RHOSLC: Whitney Rose calls Jen Shah a ‘brilliant’ liar ahead of sentencing

Whitney Rose spoke out on former co-star Jen Shah and her guilty plea. Pic credit: @whitneywildrose/Instagram

The Bravo universe was rocked in March of 2021 when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was arrested for federal charges of fraud and money laundering.

Fans and viewers had their own opinions, but so did Jen’s co-stars, some of whom she considered her best friends, but they joked that they had no idea what she really did for a living.

Once it came to be public knowledge what Jen actually did to make her millions and that it involved scamming the elderly and other innocent victims, a lot of her fellow Housewives were shocked, confused, and felt betrayed by their friend.

After months of shouting her innocence from the rooftops, Jen finally pled guilty and openly admitted her premeditated actions in July 2022. She is now awaiting a sentencing hearing that is only weeks away.

Not many of her co-stars have spoken out since Jen’s guilty plea, but Whitney Rose took the opportunity to tackle the topic in a recent interview, and her feelings are very telling.

As her former friend faces up to 30 years in prison and millions in restitution, Whitney wants Jen to be accountable for her actions and has some strong words for the shamed former Bravo star.

RHOSLC: Whitney Rose wants to have a sit down with Jen Shah to get the truth

After months of listening to Jen Shah proclaim her innocence to anyone who would listen, Whitney Rose wants answers now that the truth is out. “It would be really nice to be able to sit down with her and have her explain,” Whitney admitted.

“We spent all this time with her lying to us, and I wanna hear from her,” the Wild Rose Beauty founder said. Rightfully so, Jen lied to her entire cast, and the episodes airing now were filmed long before Jen actually admitted any fault, so the guilty plea feels like a slap in the face to those who have supported her.

Whitney revealed how hard it is to watch the show now, knowing that Jen will ultimately admit her guilt, calling Jen “brilliant” at lying to her castmates right to their faces. Ever the optimist, Whitney said she hopes it was a last minute revelation from Jen, even questioning, “maybe [Jen] didn’t know.”

Jen did not plead guilty until filming wrapped, a fact that Whitney finds curious. “It’s gonna be unfortunate if we don’t get that chance to sit down and talk through not only her pleading guilty, but all of the things that we went through this last year together,” Whitney said. “If we don’t get that chance, then that’s unfortunate.”

Bravo has seemingly cut all ties with Jen Shah after her guilty plea

During the epic BravoCon weekend in October, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen all but said Jen Shah was fired from the show. He admitted that once she admitted guilt, it was the “end of the engagement” between Bravo and Jen.

Like Whitney, Andy expressed that he would like to be able to sit down with Jen on camera because he has a lot of questions for her. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 28, so time is ticking for the Bravo chief to get his interview.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.