RHOSLC viewers think Heather Gay ‘looks like a different person’ amid plastic surgery and Ozempic claims

Heather Gay’s appearance is causing a stir on social media as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star debuts her new look.

Heather posted a video with her castmate Angie Katsanevas and her slender figure has tongues wagging.

According to viewers the mom of three looks like a different person, amid speculation that her slim physique is thanks to Ozempic.

There are also claims that the Bravo star underwent plastic surgery to achieve her glamorous new look, but Heather has not admitted to going under the knife.

It won’t be much longer before we get a front-seat view of Heather’s new look as Season 5 is set to premiere on September 18.

The self-proclaimed bad Mormon and her castmates are ready to stir things up in Salt Lake City once again, alongside two new Housewives and we’re eager to see what they have in store for viewers.

Heather Gay debuts a new look as the RHOSLC premiere date approaches

Heather and Angie are getting fans excited about Season 5 of RHOSLC as the duo posted a video on social media while promoting an event.

The clip showed a much more slender Heather than the one we saw in Season 4 and she sported a sleek hairstyle and sparkly white teeth.

X user @BravoPublicist shared the clip and wrote, “we need to give heather her flowers, she looks incredible! and Angie serves every time. #RHOSLC.

The post garnered plenty of comments online, with someone asking if the video was edited and filtered.

The poster responded that there was a beauty filter used in the video but that it didn’t account for Heather’s dramatic new look.

“i suspect heather got a mid face lift, jaw shave and veneers – along with losing a significant amount of weight (probably semaglutide and moderate exercise) she looks good ✨💫,” responded the X user.

RHOSLC viewers react to Heather’s slender appearance

Several people commented on the video of Heather, and there were mixed reviews about her appearance.

“I can’t get over Heather’s transformation. She looks like a different person,” responded a commenter.

“Heather looks horrifying in an uncanny valley way she’s just thinner now,” opined someone else.

One critic bluntly claimed, “Her head looks too big for her body and it’s giving anorexia and I don’t like it.”

However, some people loved the RHOSLC star’s glow-up, with one commenter noting, “Heather is looking good.”

An X user said, “kinda don’t like heather, but she is looking snatched and for that i have to give her her 10s.”

Another added, “yessss heather done had a glow up omgggg. two of my favs 💓.”

“O o o ozempic,” someone else chimed in.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 premieres September 18 at 9/8c on Bravo.