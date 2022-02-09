RHOSLC viewers are living for this dramatic edit from the latest episode

A comedic relief moment was provided by the editing in RHOSLC and fans noticed. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers were taken on a dramatic journey during the latest episode which revolved around the issues between Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow’s friendship.

The ridiculousness of all the yelling, allegations, and dysfunction had a comic relief moment that was not missed by viewers when Whitney Rose whipped around the bathroom corner to deliver a one-word answer to Meredith’s question about who was talking about her father’s memorial potentially being made up.

Whitney’s snappy answer to the question, which was inflated by all the RHOSLC women, provided a much-needed breather for viewers who were taken for a ride in Zion.

RHOSLC fans loved one particular comic relief moment from the last episode

Once the topic of Meredith’s father’s memorial was brought up again and the subject was relentlessly antagonized and prodded more, RHOSLC caught a break with a funny moment with Whitney.

A Bravo fan page shared the clip on Instagram where Meredith asked Whitney, “I would like to know who’s speculating about my father’s death.”

After a short pause with dramatic music, Whitney whipped around the bathroom corner and replied, “Everyone.”

The introduction at the top of the video read, “this show is a fever dream.”

The comments section of the fan page’s post lit up with other RHOSLC fans who loved the scene between Whitney and Meredith.

One person remarked, “This fully did me in. It’s the way she whips round the corner (crying and laughing/crying emojis).”

Another viewer commented, “Whitney was like ‘AND WHAT ABOUT IT” (laughing/crying emojis).”

While another top comment poked fun at the way Whitney tends to say the word “real” by saying, “Guys she’s just keeping it rill!”

Pic credit: @yolandafister/Instagram

Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks repaired their relationship after the Zion trip

Meredith invited Whitney and Heather over to her house for a kind of electric workout therapy to smooth things over and apologize for the way she came at them during the Zion trip.

Whitney reiterated that she only wanted clarification on the things the other women were talking about so as to pave the way for Meredith to put the drama behind them all.

It appeared as though Whitney accepted Meredith’s apology and Heather was fine with things, but the three of them turned their focus on Lisa Barlow’s motives for possibly stirring the pot.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.