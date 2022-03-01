RHOSLC star Jen Shah explains why she seriously wanted Kim Kardashian on her legal team

Jen Shah wants Kim Kardashian on her legal team. Pic credit: Bravo

Jen Shah wants superstar-turned-legal ace Kim Kardashian to join the Shah Squad for her upcoming fraud trial.

Kim recently passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, which is often referred to as the Baby Bar. Now she is able to help many people falsely accused of crimes, which is her legal passion.

On an episode of the RHOSLC After Show, Jen said she was not joking when she asked her attorney if they could add Kim to their legal team. Now Jen is opening up about why she wants the mom of 4 and aspiring attorney to help defend her.

Jen Shah has ‘mad respect’ for Kim’s criminal justice work

Jen jokingly asked her trial attorney if they needed to add Kim to her team, but now she says she was very serious about wanting Kim’s help.

During an After Show segment, when asked if she had heard from the Kardashian team, she answered, “Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet. People thought I was joking around when I was like, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ I was deada** 100% serious.”

Jen went on to say, “She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people who have been wrongly accused of crimes. They’re innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to, you know, go fight for them at the White House or with [the] government to get them released.”

Jen has made it clear that she intends to fight charges against her, and insists she has been wrongly accused. She told the host, “I don’t take this lightly. It’s my life and more importantly, it’s my family’s life. I care about them more than anything. I don’t want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight. I’m representing not only my family, but I’m representing everybody out there that has ever been accused, wrongly accused, or wrongly convicted of a crime that they didn’t do.”

She added, “And if I have the means to fight, I’m going to fight. I’m going to fight because what is happening is not right, and this has not only happened to me. There are so many other people out there in America that this has happened to that have gone to prison, they’re completely innocent, their lives have been ruined.”

What is Jen facing if convicted?

Jen’s trial is scheduled to start on March 22 in New York. Since her arrest in March 2021, she has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

In a preview for the reunion, Jen admitted she did not know how long her prison sentence could be if convicted. We now know that Jen could be sentenced to 50 years in total for both charges if found guilty.

To the shock of viewers, Jen continues to film while awaiting trial. She still maintains her innocence on all charges.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.