RHOSLC spoilers: Meredith Marks lashes out as costars question if she faked her father’s memorial

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks is lashing out at her castmates for questioning if she really had a memorial service for her dad.

The conversation kicked off during the previous episode after the women questioned why Meredith wasn’t on the sprinter bus during their last cast trip. The bus was where the ladies were before the FBI showed up at Beauty Lab looking for Jen Shah.

Following Jen’s arrest and subsequent release, some women started to question Meredith’s absence that day. Some cast members even wondered if she played a role in feeding information about Jen to the FBI amid their ongoing feud.

However, Meredith made it known that she wasn’t on the bus because she was attending her dad’s memorial, but during their latest trip, her costars started to question if she faked the story.

Meredith Marks lashes out at Whitney Rose amid claims she faked her father’s memorial

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, things get heated between Meredith and Whitney Rose following a dramatic dinner party.

Whitney spoke to Meredith about the discussion within the group that the story about her father’s memorial was being questioned, but Meredith didn’t take kindly to that.

“There was speculation,” argued Whitney. “I did not mean disrespect.”

However, after making it known that the allegations were “very disrespectful,” Meredith gave Whitney a taste of her own medicine and brought up her father. At the Season 1 reunion, Whitney tearfully revealed that she hadn’t seen or spoken to her dad in a year after sharing his sobriety journey with viewers throughout the season.

“I don’t believe that you haven’t talked to your father, Whitney. Why don’t I take something painful to you and just rip the scab and tell you no one believes you,” said Meredith. “I think you’re lying and making it up!”

Later, in her confessional, Whitney retorted, “That is the lowest low, how cruel. At least Meredith knows where her father is and knows that he’s resting peacefully.”

Meredith Marks calls castmates ‘repugnant human beings’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to blast her castmates as Whitney attempted to defend herself.

“Your father’s alive. Mine is dead! “remarked Meredith. “Keep asking about it…is it really your business? No.”

“No, it’s not my business…I wanted to know cause everyone’s talking about it,” responded Whitney.

“If you’re my friend, rather than asking me something like that, you would believe what I had said,” remarked Meredith. “You would stand up for me and say this is disgusting. We are repugnant human beings for discussing somebody’s father’s death this way.”

“My father died. What doesn’t f***ing add up about that?” added Meredith.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.