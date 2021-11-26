RHOSLC: Sneak peek from new Jen Shah documentary explains alleged telemarketing scam

Jen Shah is featured in a new Hulu documentary about her alleged crimes. Pic credit: Bravo

The spotlight is set to shine directly on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and her ongoing legal woes next week — as a new Hulu documentary focused on her alleged crimes plays out.

The upcoming feature, The Housewife and the Shah Shocker, premieres this coming Monday, November 29, and delves into charges levied against Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith over their alleged roles in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Jen and Stuart both initially pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. However, Stuart recently changed his plea to guilty and could face up to 30 years behind bars. Jen continues to plead not guilty to the charges.

The Hulu documentary, produced by ABC News, will explore the allegations against Jen and share more details about telemarketing scams and how they really work.

Hulu documentary explores Jen Shah’s alleged telemarketing scam

The world has known for a while now how RHOSLC star Jen was arrested and charged in a nationwide telemarketing scam. However, the specifics regarding what she allegedly did are quite confusing.

The upcoming Hulu documentary will attempt to break down, in simple terms, the kinds of crimes Jen and Stuart are alleged to have committed.

In a sneak peek for the feature, several experts explain how telemarketing schemes really work and how they can rope in innocent victims.

The preview starts out with people innocently clicking on a Facebook ad… which gets the ball rolling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One expert explains, “It seems like the triggering words for a typical ad would be ‘work from home.'”

The scam starts once you buy something and your contact information is then fed into a list giving telemarketers your name, contact information, and credit card number without your knowledge.

According to another interviewee, “These telemarketing companies offer all sorts of other services. They claim to help you build a website, to boost your social media profile… they’ll offer coaching services.”

He continued, “You’re paying for all of this and the calls never stop. They keep coming and coming but they’re just there to prime you for the next sale of something that doesn’t exist.”

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker explored

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker promises to put Jen front and center when it starts streaming in a few days.

According to the description, the documentary will explore the allegations made against The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star “In contrast with the wealthy, successful businesswoman and ‘marketing executive’ Shah portrayed on the reality show.”

The documentary features some of the alleged victims in the telemarketing scheme along with commentary from Jen Shah’s childhood friends as well as many others.

Watch the trailer below:

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker begins streaming Monday, November 29, on Hulu.