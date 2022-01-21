RHOSLC reunion spoilers: What will the biggest drama be?

What should viewers expect out of the upcoming RHOSLC reunion? Pic credit: @Bravo

The anticipation from viewers for the reunion of Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is high with many wondering what other curveballs are going to be thrown aside from Mary Cosby’s absence from it.

Historically, Andy Cohen goes straight for the most burning questions and doesn’t relent until sufficient answers are given, so what topics will be brought up during this awaited spectacle?

Well, with most of the ladies at each other’s throats and an arsenal of red button topics to get through, accountability and investigation will be major themes of the reunion as Andy will endeavor to uncover the root issues.

Between the stage setting, promises of unexpected news, the number of accusations the women have hurled at each other, and Jen Shah’s legal situation, the reunion is slated to be one of the most explosive.

What drama can RHOSLC viewers expect from the reunion?

Perhaps the most frivolous part of the reunion, which was filmed on January 6th, 2022, will be the stage setting since the stage during Season 1 included fake snow and trees to create the air of a winter wonderland that fans and the cast really enjoyed.

The other fun part of the reunion that viewers will get to judge is the outfits of the Housewives. While the looks have already been released on social media, it’s possible viewers will get to hear more about the bold styles and decisions behind them.

On Andy Cohen’s radio show, he revealed a spicy bit of news that has viewers buzzing. He remarked, “There is something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the Housewives.”

What could that information be? It’s possible that Jen Shah and Meredith’s relationship could further deteriorate as both of them have said they have a lot of dirt on each other. With so many hurt feelings between them, a reunion bombshell that viewers haven’t heard about yet could be on the way.

Viewers have not gotten to hear the details of Jen’s arrest short of a few meltdowns about it from Jen, so RHOSLC fans may get to hear more details ahead of her March trial.

The women are also poised to talk about Mary Cosby and all the drama she brought despite her pulling out of the reunion and the show.

The questions also exist over who will become victorious in their fights with each other since all the women are mired in at least one battle.

RHOSLC viewers still need to watch the fallout from the Housewives’ first day in Zion

The trailer for the next episode of RHOSLC focused on the fallout from the ladies’ first day of their Mother’s Day trip to Zion that their husbands planned for them. The dinner turned into a disaster as the women aimed to confront the issues they had with each other.

Getting all the RHOSLC women together has proven to be an explosive event and the white dinner the ladies had in Zion was no different. Pic credit: Bravo

The trailer showed Jen, Heather, and Whitney hiding under their blanket in bed to try and escape the drama that was taking place.

It looks like the ladies will be participating in some physical activities during their getaway which may alleviate some of the tension if not for a short while.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.