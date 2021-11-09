RHOSLC: Meredith Marks saw red flags with Jen Shah’s business prior to her arrest

Meredith Marks saw red flags with Jen Shah’s business. Pic credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks is opening up about castmate Jen Shah following her shocking arrest a few months ago. Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were charged in connection with a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of elderly people.

In a recent interview, Jen’s costar Meredith Marks admitted that she saw the red flags long before the arrest. She went on to explain what made her question Jen’s business which has been under investigation with the FBI for quite some time.

In last week’s episode, the FBI and even homeland security came looking for the 47-year-old as the cast prepared for a trip. However, Jen had gotten tipped off before the authorities arrived so she was able to evade them while the Bravo cameras were rolling.

Jen’s legal drama will continue to play out on the show and her RHOSLC castmates have a lot to say about it.

Meredith Marks says Jen Shah’s businesses didn’t make sense

Real housewives of Salt Lake City star had a chat with The Things and admitted that she saw some red flags with Jen Shah’s company.

Meredith was asked if she had concerns about Jen’s business dealings prior to her arrest and legal drama and she responded, “yeah, of course, I did.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “As a businesswoman, I do consider myself intelligent, and [despite that] I couldn’t understand what she did, so that was a question mark to me.”

During the interview, Meredith expounded on why she felt unsettled about Jen’s business from the moment they met and why her castmate’s explanation didn’t quite make sense to her.

“I had asked her when we first met, and she said she had these marketing companies, and she had three of them, and I didn’t quite understand why she needed three,” said Meredith. “That didn’t make sense to me.”

Meredith Marks had questions about Jen Shah’s business

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to discuss Jen and her allegedly shady companies

The allegations are that Jen and Stuart defrauded victims by selling services to make the management of their businesses more efficient or profitable.

However, Meredith knew that something was off with Jen’s business and became suspicious early on.

“Why was there no marketing of her marketing companies?” questioned the RHOSLC star. “Then, she talked about writing algorithms– which is something totally different –and lead generation, and all these different things and I was just like…’I don’t get it.’ It didn’t make sense.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.