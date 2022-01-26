RHOSLC: Lisa Barlow’s hot mic moment caused ‘permanent damage’ to Meredith Marks friendship

Lisa Barlow on WWHL Pic credit: Bravo

Once the most stable friendship on RHOSLC, Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ friendship may be over for good. In the promo for next week’s episode, Lisa is heard slamming her friend off-camera, but her microphone caught the tirade, as she shouts, “I f*****g hate her. She’s a w***e. She’s f****d half of New York!”

This explosion happened during a Mother’s Day trip to Zion National Park in Utah, which was arranged by all of the Housewives’ husbands – a trip that tested the relationships of all of the women.

This hot mic moment was prompted by what Lisa viewed as Meredith not supporting her in a fight with castmate Mary Cosby.

Lisa admits she hit her boiling point with her friend of 10 years

Even though Barlow and Marks have been close friends for a decade, their friendship has been rocky this season. They have fought about Meredith’s friendship with Mary, as well as Lisa’s friendship with Jen Shah.

In an earlier episode this season, Mary Cosby asked Meredith directly where their friendship stood. Meredith could only respond, “That’s a good question”, suggesting that Lisa’s friendship with Shah had caused their bond to fracture.

Meanwhile, Lisa took offense to Meredith’s loyalty to Mary during discussions surrounding Mary’s church.

Where do Lisa and Meredith stand now?

Lisa was a guest on the January 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live, and was asked by a viewer how their relationship was present day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

#RHOSLC star @LisaBarlow7 on her hot mic moment: “I have a little rant that I’m not proud of, but I hit my boiling point.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/3Q86OHKgQC — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 24, 2022

“I regret my poor choice of words over and over again. It made me really sad. But those were real emotions.” Lisa explained to Andy Cohen. “I was really, really upset and it took a lot to get me to that point and once I got to that point, that’s why I left the table. I needed private space, which I didn’t get… It’s not good.”

A source close to the show revealed that the soured relationship between Barlow and Marks has opened up a path for Meredith to forgive Jen Shah. The former frenemies found peace during the Season 2 reunion and have formed a closer bond.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.