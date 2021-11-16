RHOSLC: Jen Shah says legal drama has been ‘heartbreaking’ for her family, maintains she’s ‘innocent’

Jen Shah thanked an RHOSLC fan for their kind words and concern over how her kids were featured during her arrest. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah says legal drama has been heartbreaking for her family while maintaining her innocence.

It’s no secret that Jen was indicted for her alleged role in a long-running telemarketing scheme. Jen was arrested last spring and could spend years in prison if convicted. Her trial is scheduled to begin in March 2022.

The RHOSLC cameras caught her arrest while filming Season 2. It was featured on the most recent episode of the Bravo show.

Since the footage aired, some The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers have expressed concern for Jen’s family, especially her boys Omar and Sharrieff Jr.

Jen Shah says legal drama has been heartbreaking for family

An Instagram story by @thebitchyhousewife showed support for Jen and her family as the drama surrounding her arrest plays out onscreen.

“I personally didn’t like seeing the FBI invade Jen Shah’s home and seeing her boys put in that position. It was heartbreaking,” was written on the Instagram Story.

Jen was tagged in the message, which also included the statement, “everyone is innocent until proven guilty, so we can’t go out and make a claim against an induvial without having those charges being filed.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City starlet decided to share the kind message adding her own words maintaining her innocence. Jen also revealed the toll the legal drama has taken on her family.

“Thank you. It was heartbreaking for my family. Everyone is using this as their storylines and jokes, and my family is the recipient of this heartless behavior. I am 100% innocent. I look forward to my day in court so everyone will see this. I hope this will serve as a lesson to everyone that judged & ridiculed me and my family without having facts, evidence, or proof,” Jen wrote.

Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen’s RHOSLC costars react to her arrest

Although Jen didn’t name any RHOSLC costars in her message, Meredith Marks claims to have seen red flags before Jen’s arrest. She also accused Jen of stealing a clutch, something Jen has flat out denied.

Heather Gay revealed earlier this fall that she knew Jen’s business was unsavory. Lisa Barlow admitted she never questioned what went on with Jen’s company before her arrest.

Whitney Rose declared on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that she always had a lot of questions about Jen’s lifestyle. Mary Cosby spilled on the show that she never saw any good in Jen, admitting Jen scared her.

RHOSLC star Jen Shah continues to make it clear she’s innocent. The Bravo personality also shared the toll her arrest and upcoming trial has taken on her two sons and husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr.

Stay tuned. There’s so much more to not only Jen’s arrest but how it impacts the hit Bravo reality TV show.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.