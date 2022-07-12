RHOSLC: Jen Shah is still filming among court dates and guilty pleas

Jen Shah is still filming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after her court hearing. Pic credit: Bravo

Amidst the breaking news and confirmation that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud, she will continue filming for the show.

After months of declaring her innocence, Jen stood in a federal courtroom to say she was, in fact, guilty of the crimes she was charged with.

No cameras are allowed in federal court, so the public only knows the details of the hearing from reporters that were able to get into the courtroom. But the cameras were on the outside, and they likely belonged to Bravo.

We now know that Jen is allowing Bravo to continue to film her and her family for RHOSLC, and it will certainly make for one of the most dramatic seasons in Housewives history.

Jen Shah’s legal issues will be a ‘very big part of her story’

It was confirmed today that Jen is still filming, and will continue to film, her legal issues in real-time as they play out – becoming an integral part of Season 3 of RHOSLC. Her case is “a very big part of Jen’s story,” a source close to the network said in an interview.

“Producers don’t want us to stop following it now,” the source revealed. “They’ll keep filming with her as long as they can, just like they did with Teresa [Giudice].”

While viewers know that Jen does love the spotlight, some fans find it strange that she would want the most difficult part of her life to be shown in such an outrageous way.

Days before her hearing, Jen was shown on social media out and about in New York City with her fellow cast mates, longtime friend Heather Gay, and frenemy Meredith Marks. “She’s had Meredith and Heather by her side, who have been very supportive of their friend during a difficult time,” the source disclosed. “Obviously her legal troubles have not been easy for Jen, let alone making this decision to plead not guilty.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Only two days before her friend’s court date, Meredith posted on Instagram, declaring that Jen was innocent until proven guilty.

Jen’s guilty plea guarantees her years in federal prison

Upon entering her guilty plea, Judge Sidney Stein made clear that Jen would not be able to appeal her sentence, which could be up to 168 months in prison and $9.5 million in restitution. She is set to be officially sentenced on November 17.

Jen’s attorney made a statement in regards to her guilty plea, saying, “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed.”

Priya Chaudhry continued about her client, “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”

Jen’s guilty plea means she will not be subject to trial, and for her guilty plea, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering was dropped by the federal court.

Now that we know cameras are rolling on this event, viewers will be glued to their televisions when RHOSLC begins to air later this year.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.