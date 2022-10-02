RHOSLC: Heather Gay says she’ll know what to do if Jen Shah goes to prison

Heather Gay says she is ready for Jen Shah’s prison sentence. Pic credit: @heathergay/Instagram

Heather Gay is back for Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and she is not holding back.

She recently spoke to Page Six about what will be happening this season. Heather was asked how Jen Shah’s changing her plea to guilty has affected their friendship.

She was blunt and funny in her response, sharing, “Listen, I’ve had prison boyfriends before. I know the whole routine.”

She added, “I’m not worried about that.”

However, Heather soon went into a more somber mood and revealed that she was devastated to learn about Jen’s admitted guilt.

She said, “Just even talking about this, it’s devastating.”

Heather revealed that she has been feeling sad about the news. But that it would be unfair to focus on how she is feeling when Jen is the one facing over a decade in prison.

She added, “What she’s pled to and what she’s facing now and being accountable for it, is much bigger than how I felt reacting to it.”

RHOSLC star Jen Shah will be sentenced in November

Jen was accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly.

For over a year she maintained her innocence but in a shocking twist, she changed her plea to guilty for a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jen is facing up to 14 years in prison and will have to pay $9.5 million in restitution. She already agreed to forfeit $6.5 million.

Despite all this, Heather said that she is still friends with Jen. She said she will be there for her even if she goes to prison.

Heather also made it clear she would be there for Jen’s family too. If Jen were to go to prison, Heather said she would provide support to Jen’s husband and two sons. But she revealed that she is still hopeful for a better outcome.

Her cast mates Lisa Barlow and Whitney Rose, however, don’t feel the same.

Jen Shah has lost some friends amid legal troubles

On a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lisa and Whitney revealed that they haven’t spoken to Jen since she changed her plea to guilty.

They both said they sent her a text when she arrived in New York for her court date, but they haven’t heard back.

Lisa made it clear she was no longer friends with Jen, but she said it wasn’t her own doing.

On the show, Andy Cohen also asked Whitney whom she trusted more between Lisa and Heather.

Everyone was shocked when Whitney said that right now, she trusted Lisa more than Heather.

However, when Heather spoke to Page Six, she said she still has a lot of love for Whitney and that she is hoping their friendship is not over.

In the meantime, Heather is keeping busy. She recently revealed she will be appearing on Below Deck.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo