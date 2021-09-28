RHOSLC feud: Whitney Rose questions if Mary Cosby’s church is a cult, Mary calls her racist

Mary is allegedly not speaking to Whitney as their heated drama explodes off-screen too. Pic credit: Bravo

A new The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City feud has ignited after Whitney Rose questions if Mary Cosby’s church is a cult.

The idea that Mary’s church is a cult will be a hot-button storyline for Season 2. Thanks to the latest off-screen drama, RHOSLC viewers will be glued to their television screen to learn what sparked the latest feud.

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Whitney spilled that she does find Mary hilarious. Whitney shared that Mary kind of lives in her own world, too.

Then she dropped the bombshell their relationship took a hit in Season 2.

“I really thought Mary was one of my friends,” Whitney said. “I really respected her. I was good friends with her family members. You know her cousins; we see big Joe come in this season, and he was one of my good friends. And she was so great with my dad.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City starlet spilled things have changed. After some probing from the hosts, Whitney admitted the friendship change had to do with rumors that Mary’s church is a cult and that Mary isn’t talking to her.

“Mary won’t speak to me, so I, unfortunately, don’t have the opportunity to talk to her about it. That’s the type of friend I am. I will put out fires and shut the door like, ‘Girl, what is going on? Why are they saying this?’ But, she never affords me to have the conversation.”

Mary Cosby fires back at Whitney Rose

It didn’t take long for Whitney’s interview to get social media buzzing. Mary had no problems calling out her RHOSLC costar in series of tweets replying to various questions.

The Instagram fan account @housewivesofslc captured all the Tweets, which have been deleted. In one tweet, Mary called Whitney, a racist.

“Whitney Rose is being so hungry with her lying self.. she knows she is not the girl who puts a fire out she can’t put her own fire out! Yes, she’s racist I said it racist! Like her cousin…she’s talking like she knows me…she has no backbone she’s not real so fake! I can’t,” Mary wrote.

Oh yes, Mary has blasted Whitney and has repeatedly called her a liar via social media. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars are feuding.

It’s she said verses she said in the latest RHOSLC drama featuring Mary Cosby and Whitney Rose. Season 2 will detail what has caused them to become the newest Real Housewives feud.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.