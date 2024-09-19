RHOSLC fans accuse Angie Katsanevas of ‘trying too hard’ after unveiling scroll of Meredith Marks’ wrongdoings

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 premiered Wednesday evening with high drama.

One of the most significant talking points was Whitney Rose being thrown out of Lisa Barlow’s event.

Angie Katsanevas, who was elevated to center snowflake for Season 5, had a bone to pick with Meredith Marks.

The two women came to blows on RHOSLC Season 4, culminating in Monica Garcia claiming that Meredith told her she could file a lawsuit against Angie and potentially take her home.

It was such an unserious encounter that we questioned whether Angie was using this moment to garner more fans.

In one of the most comical scenes of the RHOSLC Season 5 premiere, Angie argued with Meredith and even showed her a scroll with everything she believes her enemy did wrong to her.

Understandably, Meredith was blindsided and elected to walk away while trying not to erupt into laughter.

Angie’s big moment reminded viewers of Monica Garcia

Viewers took to social media to open up about the moment, and let’s just say it’s not pretty.

“Angie is trying too hard,” said a fan.

“It’s giving Monica’s Burn Book fail at the reunion.”

Last season, Monica brought a Mean Girls-inspired book to the reunion, but it didn’t go as she had hoped.

“You know you live rent free in someone’s head if they take the time to write out an entire scroll for you,” another viewer pointed out.

Developing such an elaborate plan takes a lot of time and effort, but this is RHOSLC.

Nothing is off the table on this show.

“She’s too hard. She learned from Monica and brought the props,” another critic said.

Angie has been elevated to the center snowflake for RHOSLC Season 5

With so much criticism of Angie, it’s clear that producers are unafraid of any backlash because they’re pretty much centering the show around her these days.

With just one episode in the can of RHOSLC Season 5, there’s a good chance she’ll continue to get caught up in the drama.

Her disdain for Meredith aside, Angie clocks in whenever there’s drama, perfectly explaining why promoting her to a full-time cast member was the best course of action.

The cast dynamics shifted big-time in the premiere, and there’s no telling where things will go in the coming episodes.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-5 on Peacock.