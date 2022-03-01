RHOSLC: Details emerge surrounding Heather Gay’s arrest for DUI

More details are now known about Heather Gay’s arrest in 2012. Pic credit: Bravo

Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow have been sparring since Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The barbs continued when Lisa told the world that Heather had been arrested at the Season 2 reunion.

Heather denied the accusation, but now reports have surfaced confirming Lisa’s outburst — Heather was arrested in 2012 for driving under the influence, and she also tested positive for amphetamines.

As the new details emerge, here is what we know so far about the brush with the police that Heather likely hoped would never be found out.

The arrest was mentioned during the Season 2 RHOSLC reunion

After Heather told Lisa that she had dirt on her and all but threatened to expose it to the viewers, Lisa struck back, asking Heather, “What about your DUI?”

“I don’t have one. Look it up!” Heather responded. The public took her up on that request, and now all of the details are out.

Heather was pulled over in Salt Lake City and arrested on July 1, 2012, for driving under the influence, according to Utah court documents obtained by The US Sun Monday.

The evening of the incident, the mom of three was pulled over by an officer who asked whether she had been drinking after he smelled alcohol. She divulged that she did have a “few sips” with friends at a local club and said she had a prescription for Adderall.

Heather allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene but had to submit to one at the police station due to a search warrant. According to the court documents, her blood alcohol concentration came back as 0.06, and she also reportedly tested positive for amphetamines.

Heather later pleaded not guilty to the DUI and a misdemeanor traffic charge at her arraignment. She filed a motion to suppress evidence, where she challenged that the officer had gone beyond the scope of the warrant and should not have instructed the toxicologist to search for amphetamines in her blood. A judge denied this motion.

The charge of DUI was reduced to reckless driving, and she was found guilty. Heather was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but luckily 178 days were suspended, and the remaining two days were allowed to be completed through community service.

The Beauty Lab + Laser mogul was also ordered to pay $600 in court fines, serve 364 days of probation, and attend a LIVE MADD Victim Impact Panel.

What did Heather say about the reveal of her arrest?

Heather has not yet commented on social media about the discovery of what Lisa Barlow told the world. Since starring on the show, she has been very open, so fans and viewers anticipate she will face this head-on.

It has yet to be seen if Heather and the Vida Tequila founder have repaired their damaged relationship. Parts two and three of the reunion are shaping up to be just as explosive as the first.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.