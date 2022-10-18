RHOSLC: Andy Cohen appears to confirm Jen Shah won’t be back for Season 4 because of guilty plea

Andy Cohen appeared to say that the network is severing ties with Jen Shah. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah said on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that she has had everything taken from her.

Now it looks like Jen is about to lose even more.

Even though she was in New York City this weekend, she didn’t attend BravoCon and some viewers wondered why.

During a panel, Andy Cohen appeared to say that her absence was due to her guilty plea in the recent fraud case against her.

He also insinuated that Jen won’t be back next season on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Season 3 just started airing and, usually, the Bravo executive waits until after the reunion to share such news.

It’s the ‘End of the engagement’ for Jen Shah

Andy’s revelation came when a fan asked why Jen was absent from the RHOSLC panel at BravoCon, Page Six reported.

The Watch What Happens Live host, talking about Season 3 of the show, said, “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there.”

However, he revealed that he would love to interview Jen. He told fans, “I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

Jen was arrested in March 2021 as the show was filming. The FBI even showed up while the cameras were rolling but Jen had already left the scene.

She was accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting vulnerable people, such as senior citizens, who couldn’t understand what they were buying.

She had been adamant last season and even so far this season that she was innocent of the crimes she was accused of. However, she has since changed her plea to guilty — admitting that she sold a product that had “little to no value.”

RHOSLC: Confusion over Jen Shah’s plea

Andy and many fans were confused when Jen changed her plea.

During the summer, he appeared to suggest on Radio Andy that her changing her plea to guilty didn’t necessarily mean that she was guilty.

“I don’t know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty,” he said.

When his guest, John Hill, suggested she might in fact be guilty, Andy said, “All it means is she’s changing her plea.”

Hopefully, Andy will get the sit-down he wants because, like him, many viewers still have a lot of questions.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo