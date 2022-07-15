RHOP: Wendy Osefo flaunts curves in busty leopard bikini

Wendy Osefo flaunts her new curves on a Jamaican beach in a bikini ahead of Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Pic credit: @wendyosefo/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo is flaunting her new curves on vacation.

A few days after her co-star Gizelle Bryant showed off her curves, the professor did the same thing.

Wendy and the ladies finished filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac last week, and now they have dispersed to enjoy their respective families.

For Wendy, that means hitting the white sand beaches of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, with her family.

Wendy was vocal about the “mommy makeover” she received during Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She displayed the results of her surgery in the swimsuit photos.

Although most of Wendy’s photos were solo pictures, she also shared a sweet shot of her husband and kids as they enjoyed the scenery.

Wendy shared her view from paradise with her 517k Instagram followers. She received nearly 9k likes for the tropical share.

Wendy Osefo flaunts bikini body wearing a leopard swimsuit in Jamaica

Wendy also showed love to her husband, attorney Eddie Osefo. She posted a picture of Eddie with their three children as they pointed at something interesting. The family members stood in ankle-deep water that was so clear that viewers could see their feet.

The professor and news commentator stuck one leg out while she pivoted her hips and looked off in the distance. Behind Wendy, there were bright blue skies and clear ocean water. Wendy’s hair was neatly braided and fell past her waist, and she tagged her hair stylist in the photo. Wendy wore a brightly-colored sheer swim cover-up that matched her bikini and blew in the wind.

But Wendy ensured she was the star of the show as the photos returned to solo shots as she struck poses.

She looked down at her sand-covered feet and offered a front-on busty view of her swimsuit.

Wendy Osefo debuts BBL and breast augmentation

Wendy tweeted during the episode about her procedures. She claimed that producers cut out the part where she revealed she had a BBL.

😩🤣 They are so shady 😩🤣. I told the ladies at The Nude Interlude dinner that I had a breast augmentation AND bbl. Not sure why they did not show that 👀. But yes, loving my bobbies AND booty💃🏾😜. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Ygpgleq0rp — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) July 12, 2021

Season 6 Episode 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was titled The Nude Interlude and featured Wendy’s plastic surgery journey after having three children. She wrote, “They are so shady 😩🤣. I told the ladies at The Nude Interlude dinner that I had a breast augmentation AND bbl. Not sure why they did not show that 👀. But yes, loving my bobbies AND booty💃🏾😜. #RHOP.”

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac finished filming last week. Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime this autumn on Bravo.