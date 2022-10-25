RHOP viewers blast Gizelle Bryant over claims about Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s husband

RHOP star Gizelle Bryant accuses Chris Bassett of wrongdoings, and it backfires. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Potomac episode aired last night, and viewers are furious with Gizelle Bryant.

It started when Ashley Darby said that Chris Basset, Candiace Dillard-Basset’s husband, had slid into her DMs. But he was responding to one of her Instagram Stories.

Ashley was partying in a club, and Chris replied to the post, “Shoulda come to W instead.”

Ashley spoke about it to Robyn Dixon, who explained to her that Chris was the general manager at W and that he was just promoting the hotel.

She also brought her concerns to Candiace, who repeated the same thing. She said she didn’t see anything wrong with her husband responding to her Instagram Story. She told her that as a general manager at the W, he was trying to rebrand the place.

The two put the matter to bed, and Ashley invited Candiace to a dance class with the rest of the ladies.

Gizelle Bryant makes a big accusation against Chris Bassett

After the class, Gizelle took Candiace aside. She said Ashley triggered her memory of something that happened at the reunion.

She told the singer that her husband had made her uncomfortable during the reunion taping last year. He asked to talk to her because he was concerned for his wife. Gizelle then told him they could speak in her hotel room, where she thought her glam was.

When they went to the room, Chris asked for the door to stay open, which Gizelle said she appreciated. But she said she still felt uncomfortable because somehow Chris knew no one was in her room. She asked Chris to see if they were calling for her, and they both left the room.

Gizelle told both Karen Huger and Robyn that Chris didn’t say anything inappropriate to her. She also made it clear that he didn’t touch her in any way. However, she felt Chris was trying to make a pass at her, and that made her uncomfortable.

Candiace Dillard breaks the fourth wall and RHOP viewers approve

Despite Karen and Robyn telling Gizelle to drop it, she still brought it up to Candiace. The performer walked away from the conversation and asked to speak to her producer, Eric Fuller.

She broke the fourth wall to protect her husband. She also called out Gizelle and Ashley, who were trying to throw him under the bus for something he didn’t do.

Continuation of Gizelle telling Candiace that Chris Bassett made her feel uncomfortable. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/VaYgMNd1HJ — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) October 24, 2022

After the episode aired, viewers took to social media.

One viewer said that Ashley’s estranged husband, Michael Darby, had some horrible behavior in the past that got him suspended from Bravo, and at the end of the day, he got a pass. But now, Gizelle and Ashley were trying to hang Chris out to dry for something he didn’t do.

They wrote, “Bravo overlooked for 5 seasons of Michaels acting foul and being a creep attacking cameramen but Chris was sending messages for promos and talking with Gizelle in a hallway and yall make him to be some sort of pervert this season wtf?!?”

Bravo overlooked for 5 seasons of Michaels acting foul and being a creep attacking cameramen but Chris was sending messages for promos and talking with Gizelle in a hallway and yall make him to be some sort of pervert this season wtf?!? #rhop pic.twitter.com/OTFm55DeQl — Mihrimah| FS | Xanaxyra Targaryen🪬🤲 (@Mihrimah_FS) October 17, 2022

@Queensofbravo pointed out that even Gizelle’s best friend, Robyn knew it was wrong and didn’t want to participate in that mess. They said, “Whether it was in confessional or in person, Robyn was not buying what Gizelle was selling regarding Chris’ sliding into her DMs. Her points & reactions were priceless.”

Whether it was in confessional or in person, Robyn was not buying what Gizelle was selling regarding Chris’ sliding into her DMs. Her points & reactions were priceless 🤭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/YKUKX6Agka — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 18, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Ashley and Gizelle wrong for what they’re trying to insinuate about Chris. All Chris do is cook, support Candiace, defend Candiace, and argue with Candiace. He does not want either of y’all and is not a creep.”

Pic credit: @chillae_/Twitter

I’m sure this feud between Gizelle and Candiace will play out in the next episodes. It will also be interesting to see how this affects Robyn and Gizelle’s friendship as Robyn took Candiace’s side.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.