RHOP stars Robyn and Juan Dixon finally tie the knot for the second time

Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon and ex-husband-turned-fiance Juan Dixon got married for the second time after news broke that the two filed for a marriage license in August 2022.

The on-again, off-again and now on-again couple filed for their license in Maryland and had until the February 2023 expiration date to have an official ceremony, which the two were going to have while on vacation in Jamaica, according to Robyn on this week’s episode of RHOP.

A recent report confirmed that Robyn, a business owner, and Juan, a former NBA player, and current NCAA coach, revealed in the season finale they finally got hitched, but sources say it was not in Jamaica as Robyn said.

Robyn spilled more details about the ceremony at the Season 7 reunion, which was taped last week with host and executive producer Andy Cohen.

One thing that is known is that Robyn had no intentions of inviting any of her Housewives co-stars, including bestie and fellow green-eyed bandit Gizelle Bryant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Robyn told her castmates while on a cast trip to Mexico that she wanted a private ceremony with just Juan and her sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 13.

RHOP: Robyn Dixon wanted a ‘super simple’ wedding for her and Juan

Robyn and Juan, who were high-school sweethearts, were first married in 2005 and later divorced in 2012. For their second wedding, Robyn said she wasn’t even sure if she wanted a ceremony at all. She said she only wanted a private ceremony, admitting, “I’m going to keep it super simple…. It’ll just the four of us. We’re not telling anyone.”

In a RHOP confessional, Robyn revealed, “The thought of an actual wedding and all the pomp and circumstances that come with it, that doesn’t excite me. It just feels more special to do it privately, without worrying about everyone else and how they perceive it.”

Given how private Robyn and Juan have been about the details, it looks like they got their wish! Fans will surely be thrilled if pictures are released of the wonderful and long-awaited occasion.

The couple became engaged during the Season 5 finale party, and her castmates were thrilled that Robyn was going to get her happily ever after.

Robyn Dixon said her relationship is unique, but it works for her

Her first marriage to Juan ended due to infidelity, but Robyn admits that the show saved her relationship and made it stronger. “The negativity from the show actually pushed us together,” she said. And seeing the response that the fans had made her want to defend Juan and stick up for him.

Some of her fellow Housewives, namely Karen Huger, doubted the two would ever remarry, and Karen even accused Juan of having an affair. Karen has been proven wrong with the news of the marriage, but will she admit as much and apologize to Robyn? RHOP fans will need to stay tuned for the rest of the season and the upcoming reunion.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.