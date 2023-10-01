RHOP star Mia Thornton announces separation from husband Gordon after 11 years

It’s over for The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton and her husband Gordon Thornton after 11 years of marriage.

The pair just announced their separation but have clarified that they will continue to put their family first.

We got some hints a few days ago that there was trouble in paradise when Bravo released the explosive RHOP trailer.

The clip showed Mia confessing during what seemed to be a therapy session, that she had gone to see a divorce attorney during the height of their marital issues.

Therapy didn’t work for the pair because they’ve called it quits on their marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Gordon and Mia tied the knot in March 2012, and they went on to have two kids together.

Their daughter Juliana is six, and their son Jeremiah Carter is eight years old. The pair also have one child each from their previous relationships.

RHOP star Mia Thornton announces separation from her husband Gordon

Mia and her husband Gordon joined the long list of reality stars whose marriages have ended since putting their lives on TV.

The RHOP star shared the sad news with PEOPLE in a recent statement just after the season 8 trailer was released.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” said the 38-year-old. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay.”

Before ending the announcement, she requested that fans of the show “respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

Mia and Gordon’s marriage has been under scrutiny since they joined the franchise in Season 6 because the businessman is 33 years older than his wife.

Furthermore, suspicions about how they met have also been a topic of conversation, as her castmates assumed they met her while she was a stripper.

However, the mom of three has affirmed that she worked in an admin position in the strip club and met Gordon during a strip club charity event in 2003 to raise funds for Haiti.

Mia and Gordon’s marital issues will play out in Season 8

Mia’s RHOP castmates have also accused her of marrying the 71-year-old businessman for his money, and that will be a topic of conversation again when the new season premieres.

Mia’s storyline for Season 8 will be heavily focused on her marital issues with Gordon and the fallout from the loss of their business.

The mounting tension caused Mia to seek a divorce lawyer. However, not ready to give up on each other, the pair gave couples therapy a try.

We already know how that ended, but we’ll see how it all plays out on the show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8 premieres on Sunday, November 5, at 8/9c on Bravo.