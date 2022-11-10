Gizelle Bryant stuns in a bright yellow dress. Pic credit: @gizellebryant/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac OG Gizelle Bryant is known for her sensational beauty, with her gorgeous eyes giving her the nickname the “green-eyed bandit.”

The mom-of-three and makeup mogul took to social media to post a video of her getting her glam together, looking as flawless as ever.

Gizelle was wearing a vivid neon yellow dress by Lavish Alice, featuring a deep plunging v-neck to showcase her curves. The dress had an intricately pleated corset bodice to keep her toned midriff looking tight.

She is known for taking risks with her hair, but Gizelle kept it simple yet stunning with a blonde look parted on the side with tons of loose waves halfway down her back.

With a soft and smoky makeup look and pink lips, Gizelle flashed her smile to the camera. Gold disk earrings and a pearled bracelet topped off the look.

The video was originally posted by her makeup artist, who praised Gizelle, saying she “makes the job so easy.” With natural good looks, Gizelle is a glam team’s dream.

RHOP: Gizelle Bryant is being accused of lying to ‘keep a check’

Gizelle’s co-star Candiace Dillard-Bassett went on the attack after she learned that Gizelle launched accusations at Chris Bassett, Candiace’s husband of four years.

In an early episode of Season 7, Gizelle accused Chris of making her uncomfortable in her dressing room after the last reunion. Gizelle did say that Chris did not flirt with her or do anything particularly salacious, only that she felt uncomfortable being in the room with him as a single woman and Chris as a married man.

In response to Gizelle’s allegations, Candiace dropped in, saying, “What I will say is this, when you are dealing with people who are lacking in personal lives, personal story, they have to resort to acrobatics, creative ways, you know.”

Gizelle’s costars throw shade at her Season 7 confessional look

In an interesting confessional look for Season 7, Gizelle wowed with her hair color choice. She wore a low-cut sparkly peach dress and rocked a platinum blonde and brown wig.

Gizelle’s frenemy Candiace chimed in on the unusual look, calling it “criminally offensive” and joked that the network should have stepped in. The Grande Dame herself, Karen Huger, joined the chat, referring to the wig as “skunk hair.”

Ever the Gizelle supporter, Karen joked, “you’ve got to love [Gizelle],” but Candiace heartily disagreed.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.