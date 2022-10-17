Ashley Darby arrives at BravoCon and is seen dancing in a fun TikTok video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ashley Darby looked amazing while attending BravoCon.

While her show Real Housewives of Potomac is known for the drama, Ashley was filmed smiling ear to ear while recording a TikTok video.

She was dancing in a gorgeous black dress Saturday night. In the video, fans could see the intricate cutouts of the dress and admire the flattering halter neckline.

Ashley ditched her signature curls and opted to straighten her long blond hair. Her makeup was simple, with long eyelashes and a flattering pink lip.

The RHOP star wore long rhinestone earrings and gold bracelets to accessorize the look.

In the video, she was seen dancing with Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira and Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja. Anila was seen in a satin off-the-shoulder purple dress, and Guerdy danced around in an off-the-shoulder black dress with a giant rose broach on the shoulder.

Ashley Darby was in the hot seat during BravoCon

Ashley Darby could not stop blushing while on a panel with her RHOP castmates. Ashley admitted on Watch What Happens Live! that she thought fellow Bravo star Luke Gulbranson was attractive. While the two had not met at the time, fans were wondering what might happen now that they were going to be in the same place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The reality star was wearing a royal blue cutout dress on the panel. The outfit included a wide collar with a cutout neckline which looked absolutely stunning on the star. She kept her shoes simple with delicate strappy sandals and a statement necklace.

When asked about the Summer’s House star, she admitted that they met at the After Dark party and had a lot in common. The two stars both enjoy horseback riding and hiking, and she said they had a fun time.

Ashley Darby still has a lot of respect for her ex-husband as a father

Despite the ongoing divorce, Ashley has nothing but positive things to say about her ex, Michael Darby. He told People Magazine that he is really great dad.

In the interview, she said, “He’s with my kids right now, and he’s at the Caps game, sitting at a hockey game with two toddlers, bless his heart,” she said. “So he’s a really good dad. And that does make me have so much respect for him.”

The two have two boys together Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months. Ashley’s praises could come as a surprise to fans since they had a preview of their rocky relationship in previous seasons of RHOP.