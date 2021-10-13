RHOP: Nicki Minaj responds to claims she went hard at Candiace Dillard during the reunion

Was Nicki Minaj extra hard on Candiace Dillard at the reunion? Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion promises to be an interesting one as Nicki Minaj showed up and had a lot of questions for Candiace Dillard. But did she go harder on the former pageant queen than she did the other women?

Rumors hit the blogs that Nicki went extra hard at Candiace and the rapper just responded to those claims. In case you’re wondering why Nicki was even with the women, well it goes back to a few weeks ago when she commented on the show.

The new mom is a big fan of the Potomac franchise and often tweets about the show. At one point, she even offered up herself as reunion host and it seems Andy Cohen decided to humor the Starship rapper who surprised the Potomac cast with her own line of questioning.

Did Nicki Minaj go harder on Candiace Dillard than the other women?

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard has been at the center of controversy this season. Between her ongoing rift with Ashley Darby and her feud with newbie Mia Thornton –which sparked memories of her fight with Monique Samuels–viewers have been bashing Candiace left and right.

The Peach Report Daily recently shared a video of Nicki responding to the rumors about going extra hard on Candiace.

“I saw something said that I went hard on Candiace, yes, I think I went hard on everybody equally,” responded Nicki. “You know like they’re tough girls on that show… I normally know who I can be like that with and I can tell that they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them.”

Nicki Minaj says she went for the jugular with all the women

The famous rapper continued to dish about her recent appearance at the Real Housewives of Potomac and made it known that she didn’t hold back with any of the women.

“I think I kind of went for the jugular with everyone, not in a bad way…not in a mean way,” clarified Nicki– who has been keeping up with all the drama of Season 6.

She continued, “I was like y’all if I go back without asking the real s**t that my fans wanna know they gonna look at me like I’m crazy. They gonna be like ‘b***h why you went up there if you wasn’t really [gonna] get into some things?’ So I had to get into some things.”

We’ll have to wait a little while longer to find out what hard-hitting questions Nicki Minaj asked the women because the season is not done yet. However, after the taping, Andy Cohen shared a photo with Nicki from the set.

“It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda” wrote Andy.

Are you excited to see Nicki Minaj with the RHOP cast at the reunion?

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.