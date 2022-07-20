RHOP Mia Thornton stuns in a cutout swimsuit, showing her ‘unedited’ side

Mia Thornton catches some rays in a filter-free photo. Pic credit: @mrsmiathornton/Instagram

Mia Thornton was the newbie to Season 6 of Real Housewives of Potomac, but her fiery and dynamic personality left an impression on viewers, and they wanted more.

She will be back for another season, and Season 7 filming is already underway. Mia may have rubbed some of her castmates the wrong way last season, but only time will tell how she will fare with the ladies after the dust has settled.

Mia is also a beautiful woman who is proud of her body and all of her curves. She was recently out getting some sun and posted a pic to Instagram that left her followers speechless and applauding her honesty.

The mom of three snapped a selfie while she laid out in a vibrant orange one-piece. The off-the-shoulder suit fit Mia like a glove and showcased a large cutout in the middle.

Fans of the Housewife were loving this shot – especially because Mia proudly showed off her real body. No filters, no photoshop; only the real body of a woman who has had three children. She happily displayed a belly with stretch marks and even called attention to them.

Her caption read, “Let me hit y’all with the #unedited Sunkiss before I head back to the office in the am…Stretch Marks and all. Love you all!”

Mia Thornton bares all for her fans and inspires them to do the same

Mia has been open about the plastic surgery she has had in the past and has never been ashamed of working in a gentleman’s club, which is how she met her current husband, Gordon “G” Thornton. She is now a successful entrepreneur and owns several chiropractic offices, allowing G to retire and be a stay-at-home dad.

Maybe the charismatic Housewife is more open to showing her authentic self after a cancer scare she had in February. At the time, she revealed that she was in and out of appointments and evaluations at the famous Johns Hopkins Cancer Center in nearby Baltimore. Mia did not reveal the type of cancer she was concerned about but did get the support of her castmates at the time.

Little is known about her current diagnosis, but it is sure to be a storyline this season of RHOP.

Mia almost didn’t come back to RHOP after a rough first season

After posting a cryptic Tweet in November, viewers thought Mia might be one and done on Housewives. She admitted that both she and G didn’t feel that the show was adding value to their lives and did not want the drama.

Mia bared her feelings on Instagram, saying, “I haven’t heard of any of the ladies on other platforms being referred to as a prostitute, body-shamed… called a liar for basically everything they say. A handsome man, husband is an old grandaddy disrespectful drunk who save them from the strip club, whose mom doesn’t love them. How much do you expect one person to take?”

She said she was not prepared for how the ladies would behave and said, “I should have watched seasons 4 and 5. I thought I was signing up for Housewives of Beverly Hills vibes. I prefer to keep it classy.”

It appears that she has changed her mind, and fans will see Mia and G back for one more season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is currently filming.